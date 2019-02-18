J.B. Holmes finishes first in the Genesis Open marathon on Sunday at Riviera

Tiger Woods’ hope for a miraculous Sunday and his first victory in this event in 13 tries essentially ended on No. 7, his 16th hole of the third round, when he drove into a fairway bunker and bogeyed to fall nine strokes off the lead. He did shoot 65 in the third round, thanks primarily to his five-under start in the first four holes late Saturday. But even if he had kept a torrid pace, he was simply too far behind to make up the difference. He closed with a 72 that included four bogeys in a six-hole stretch, and tied for 15th place at six under.