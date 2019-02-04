Golf roundup: Rickie Fowler's two late birdies help him win Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler birdied two of his final four holes to overcome a bizarre triple bogey on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale to win the Phoenix Open on Sunday.
Leading by five, Fowler took a seven on the par-four 11th after a chip shot skipped across the green and into the water and a second ball rolled into the water on its own.
Branden Grace took the lead with consecutive birdies, but hit his tee shot into the water on the drivable par-four 17th for a bogey.
Fowler had two-putt birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, then got up-and-down on the 18th for par.
He shot three-over 74 to finish at 17-under 267 for his fifth PGA Tour victory and second in seven tries with a 54-hole lead. Grace closed with a 69 to finish two shots back.
“I didn't think it would be easy, but the way I was playing this week, I thought it would have been easier,” said Fowler, who had a pair of 64s and a 65. “It was kind of grind it out. I had a couple of tough breaks and had to deal with the punches — a couple big ones — but it feels good now.”
Johnson wins Saudi International
Third round co-leader Dustin Johnson shot a final-round three-under 67 to win the Saudi International tournament by two strokes.
The American's overall total of 261 was enough to hold off Li Haotong of China who came into the final round with a share of the lead after a third round that included four eagles.
The Chinese golfer shot a one-under 69 Sunday, finishing a shot ahead of England's Tom Lewis whose spirited last-round challenge was good enough to secure third another stroke back after a five-under 65.
American Bryson Dechambeau, who won in Dubai last week, was joint sixth, eight shots behind Johnson after a five-under 65.
The Saudi International is new to the European Tour and is being held amid scrutiny of Saudi Arabia's human-rights record and condemnation following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.