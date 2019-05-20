Another horse dies at Santa Anita, the 25th since Dec. 26

Spectacular Music was running in a maiden claiming race restricted to California-breds when jockey Jorge Velez pulled the horse up on the backstretch after leaving the gate in the six-furlong contest. The gelding was vanned off the course and taken to the barns with the hope of saving him after suffering what appeared to be an injury to the pelvis. However, the extent of the injury was such that it was decided on Monday morning to euthanize the horse.