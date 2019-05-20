Another horse dies at Santa Anita, the 25th since Dec. 26

After six weeks of safe racing and training, Santa Anita had its second horse death in four days when a first-time starter pulled up during a race Sunday and was euthanized Monday. It was the 25th equine death at the Arcadia track since Dec. 26.
Spectacular Music was running in a maiden claiming race restricted to California-breds when jockey Jorge Velez pulled the horse up on the backstretch after leaving the gate in the six-furlong contest. The gelding was vanned off the course and taken to the barns with the hope of saving him after suffering what appeared to be an injury to the pelvis. However, the extent of the injury was such that it was decided on Monday morning to euthanize the horse.
The gelding was trained by Steve Miyadi and owned by Miyadi and breeder Nadine Anderson. He was bought for $900 in the local Barretts sale in January 2018.
On Friday, during training, Commander Coil was euthanized after suffering a shoulder injury. He was an unraced 3-year-old gelding and was just galloping, much less stressful and not considered risky. The gelding was trained by Marcelo Polanco and owned by Jose Romero. He was not bought at public auction.
The Daily Racing Form, citing two track officials who would not speak publicly, reported that Polanco was asked over the weekend to vacate his stalls, where he had five horses. The DRF said Polanco was cited for training a horse on behalf of another person. It’s unknown if this is related to Commander Coil.
The two injuries are similar only in that they are very uncommon. Most catastrophic injuries to horses occur on the front legs, not the shoulder or pelvis.
The track was coming off a period in which it recorded almost 7,000 timed workouts and race starts without serious incident. The track estimates that around 80,000 horses had galloped during that period.