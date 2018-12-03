Racing! Nice race meeting at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at changes in the grading of stakes.

So, how are races graded? Think of it this way, it’s like if the College of Cardinals were to use analytics to elect a new Pope. There is some discretion, but there are lots of stats to look at.

The race has to have a purse of $75,000 to be considered for ungraded, listed or eligible status. A Grade 3 has to have a purse of $100,000, a Grade 2 needs to be at least $200,000 and a Grade 1 has to be at least $300,000.

Then the committee looks at the quality of the past fields, extenuating circumstances such as field sizes, if the race was changed from the turf to the dirt, future and past success of runners, strength of the division and pretty much anything else you could think about that would help evaluate how good the race might be.

For example, I thought the Santa Anita Handicap could be on the cusp of going from a Grade 1 to a Grade 2 as its purse kept getting smaller. The Big ‘Cap is a victim of the very best horses going for the big money in Dubai and not shipping west anymore. But, this year’s winner was Accelerate, who, as you know, also won the Breeders’ Cup Classic. That elevates the Big ‘Cap.

So, to recap, Santa Anita lost three Grade 1 races and had three other graded stakes downgraded. It did have four stakes upgraded in graded status but none to Grade 1.

I was disappointed to see the Los Alamitos Futurity downgraded to a 2. Let’s look at the past five winners: McKinzie, Mastery, Mor Spirit, Dortmund and Shared Belief. Yeah, guess it just doesn’t attract the top 2-year-olds. Huh?

One other note, the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs, a win and you’re in Breeders’ Cup Classic race, was downgraded from a 1 to a 2. There were six races downgraded, the Beldame Stakes at Belmont being the only one we haven’t mentioned. Again, four of the six Grade 1s that went down were here.

A couple of days ago, we tapped into the research of veteran horse-racing journalist Ron Flatter , who plies his trade at VSiN and hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, which you can access here . And, as any respectable journalist, he wanted to revise and update his chart on Bob Baffert’s 2-year-old starters. Ron, what say you?

(Note: I’m using an ever so slightly different format because we really can’t do charts well, other than pre-formatted results and entries, in the newsletter.)

*Honeyfromthesouth was trained to a 2nd-place finish in her debut for David Hofmans before her transfer to Bob Baffert. Her overall record is 3–0-2-1. Her record shown on the list is for Baffert.

Just a little plug for one of our resident handicappers. Rob Henie , author of the West Coast (and East Coast) Handicapping Report had his first or second pick win in 16 of the 26 races over the last three days at Del Mar. That’s hot. Of course, he rests up during Los Alamitos, but still picks Gulfstream. So, we’ll continue with his weekly lessons soon, if not this week from Gulfstream.

Sunday’s Aqueduct card was cancelled because of fog, making Del Mar’s Thursday rain debacle look like pretty good day. Also, it was announced that Mendelssohn, who finished fourth in the Cigar Mile on Saturday is being retired. He will stand at Coolmore America for a stud fee of $35,000.

Mendelssohn has really been a hot topic for backstretchers since he won the UAE Derby by 18 ½ lengths. I remember being at the Derby and basically feeling you are all in or all out on this colt. No horse from Dubai has ever done won the Kentucky Derby. He finished last.

Then, I remember being at the Breeders’ Cup, where he was running in the Classic, where some of my wise-guy acquaintances assured me he was a lock (which as we know, means he may win, he may lose). He finished fifth.

Still, when he was good he was very, very good. Let’s wish him that luck in the breeding shed.

It seemed to be a smart move for Joel Rosario to come west for the weekend and ride Chad Brown’s shippers. He won the Hollywood Derby on Saturday and the Matriarch on Sunday, both Grade 1s.

The meeting closed with those two big wins for the East Coast contingent, even though Rosario will be moving his tack out west for the Santa Anita meeting.

On Sunday, he guided Uni to a late running win in the $300,000 Matriarch for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. He won on the outside by a length over Daddy Is a Legend. Quidura was third with the favorite Vasilika finishing fourth. It broke her eight-race winning streak.

“I could tell they were going a little quick up front, because my filly has some speed and we were far back,” Rosario said. “But she was comfortable, so I was too. I just wanted to make one move with her. About the three furlong [pole] I could feel she was good under me. So, we went outside and she went on with it. She’s a nice one.”

“It was not the plan [to be so far back], Hernandez said. “We told Joel to break with the field and see what happens. [Uni] can come from behind or be up close. I was a little nervous being so far behind, but she was really, really strong in the stretch. It’s a really great experience for me and it’s really nice for my boss.”

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, December 2. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 16th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.53 46.58 58.73 1:05.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 One Upper 122 3 3 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Jimenez 2.70 6 Crackling Bread 122 6 4 3–½ 3–1½ 2–3 2–7½ Fuentes 2.40 2 Encountress 122 2 7 6–4 6–2 5–hd 3–ns T Baze 6.80 7 Spacerika 114 7 5 7 7 6–1 4–1¾ Tellez 69.90 4 Token Vow 117 4 6 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 5–1½ Figueroa 1.60 1 Lucky Hand 124 1 2 5–1 5–2½ 4–2½ 6–9 Flores 37.20 5 Cheyenne Dancer 114 5 1 1–hd 2–1 7 7 Donoe 10.70

3 ONE UPPER 7.40 3.80 2.60 6 CRACKLING BREAD 3.60 2.80 2 ENCOUNTRESS 4.00

$1 EXACTA (3-6) $11.80 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $12.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-7) $65.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2) $31.60

Winner–One Upper Dbb.f.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Exceedexpectations, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Drakos, Christopher and Dunn, Robin D.. Mutuel Pool $198,722 Exacta Pool $117,128 Quinella Pool $4,197 Superfecta Pool $55,703 Trifecta Pool $75,152. Scratched–none.

ONE UPPER had good early speed and dueled off the rail, angled in and took a short lead on the turn, inched away and drifted out into the stretch, continued to drift out some in the final furlong and held gamely under urging. CRACKLING BREAD stalked four wide then off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch, angled in some in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. ENCOUNTRESS broke a bit slowly, stalked between horses then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SPACERIKA dropped back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and just missed third. TOKEN VOW broke a bit slowly, stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, drifted in some late and lacked a rally. LUCKY HAND saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, remained inside in the drive, was in a bit tight late and weakened. CHEYENNE DANCER dueled outside the winner, dropped back and drifted three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.04 46.59 58.85 1:11.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Coco Kisses 120 6 1 1–1 1–hd 2–3 1–½ Ortiz, Jr. 4.10 5 Powder 124 4 6 2–hd 2–2 1–hd 2–3½ Van Dyke 0.60 6 Venue 120 5 2 5–1 5–4 3–hd 3–1 Rosario 4.50 2 Smitten Kitten 122 2 5 6 6 6 4–½ Pereira 39.70 3 Twisted Rosie 120 3 4 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 5–1½ Desormeaux 13.00 1 Sunrise Royale 115 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 5–3 6 Figueroa 9.30

7 COCO KISSES 10.20 3.80 2.60 5 POWDER 2.60 2.10 6 VENUE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $51.20 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $11.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-7) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-2) $19.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $14.75

Winner–Coco Kisses Dbb.f.3 by Empire Way out of River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Brown, Debi and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $228,198 Daily Double Pool $62,568 Exacta Pool $113,461 Quinella Pool $4,741 Superfecta Pool $53,651 Trifecta Pool $80,075. Claimed–Powder by Battle Born Racing Stable, Ferrara, Nick, Pristinus Stables and Marchese, Joseph. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–Brookes All Mine.

COCO KISSES sped to the early lead outside, inched away and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back to a short lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. POWDER hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide to stalk the pace then three deep early on the turn, bid outside the winner, put a head in front in the stretch but was outgamed. VENUE stalked three deep then between horses, steadied in tight a half mile out, continued three wide on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SMITTEN KITTEN broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED ROSIE close up stalking the pace between horses, continued between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SUNRISE ROYALE bobbled at the start, saved ground tracking the winner, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.67 49.03 1:12.50 1:36.28 1:42.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Shaky Alibi 124 1 4 1–2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–4 1–5¼ Bejarano 1.90 2 Solar Warming 122 2 6 4–hd 5–1 3–hd 3–1½ 2–¾ Franco 6.90 6 Pointed 122 6 1 8 8 8 6–½ 3–½ Fuentes 39.80 4 Arch Anthem 122 4 5 7–1 6–hd 7–1½ 4–½ 4–1¼ Prat 3.30 3 Raging Tiger 122 3 2 2–½ 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–1¾ Ortiz, Jr. 5.60 7 Dimkar 122 7 3 3–1 4–1½ 5–1½ 8 6–¾ Franco 7.50 5 Irish Spirit 122 5 8 6–2 7–½ 6–½ 5–1 7–1½ Geroux 14.20 8 Englander 122 8 7 5–½ 3–hd 4–hd 7–1½ 8 Talamo 6.40

1 SHAKY ALIBI 5.80 3.80 3.20 2 SOLAR WARMING 6.00 5.20 6 POINTED 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $58.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $19.90 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $25.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $71.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $77.90

Winner–Shaky Alibi B.g.4 by Medallist out of Platinum Record, by Valley Crossing. Bred by Blue Seas Music, Inc. (MD). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Bacharach, Burt and Jane. Mutuel Pool $292,978 Daily Double Pool $32,938 Exacta Pool $154,928 Quinella Pool $6,720 Superfecta Pool $72,159 Trifecta Pool $104,039. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $70.75. Pick Three Pool $84,266.

SHAKY ALIBI sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch and drew clear under some urging. SOLAR WARMING saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. POINTED settled outside a rival then off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out in midstretch and was edged for second. ARCH ANTHEM between horses early, chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail and was edged for the show. RAGING TIGER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid outside the winner on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. DIMKAR (FR) close up stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. IRISH SPIRIT pulled between horses then chased a bit off the rail, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn and did not rally. ENGLANDER chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.20 47.70 1:12.60 1:25.59 1:38.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Go Ghetto 115 7 1 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 1–3 1–2¾ Figueroa 1.20 6 Hard Arch 122 6 9 8–hd 6–hd 4–1 3–hd 2–2¾ Talamo 15.90 1 Freddies Dream 120 1 7 7–1 9 5–1 5–1½ 3–½ Fuentes 17.30 3 Vending Machine 120 3 2 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 2–2 4–1¾ Delgadillo 7.80 5 Monterey Shale 120 5 3 1–1 1–½ 3–1½ 4–hd 5–½ Jaime 22.40 2 Banze No Oeste 113 2 8 9 8–½ 6–½ 6–½ 6–2½ Fuentes 7.30 8 Shirl's Ready 120 8 6 6–1½ 7–hd 7–4 7–10 7–15 Cruz 18.60 10 Preacher Roe 120 9 5 5–2 4–½ 8–7 8–12 8–23 Pedroza 3.90 4 Hot Paris Night 120 4 4 4–hd 5–1½ 9 9 9 Franco 9.90

7 GO GHETTO 4.40 3.20 2.80 6 HARD ARCH 10.80 6.40 1 FREDDIES DREAM 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $26.40 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-3) $104.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $95.35

Winner–Go Ghetto B.g.5 by Bernardini out of Kokadrie, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Sides, Clay R. and Rassel, Albert. Mutuel Pool $326,801 Daily Double Pool $33,866 Exacta Pool $199,289 Quinella Pool $6,723 Superfecta Pool $94,325 Trifecta Pool $137,791. Claimed–Go Ghetto by Carter, George A., Lambert, Jeffrey and Storey, Chuck. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Dedicated to You. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-7) paid $40.70. Pick Three Pool $38,986.

GO GHETTO had speed outside a rival then stalked off the rail, bid three deep leaving the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, kicked away off the rail into the stretch and won clear under some left handed urging. HARD ARCH broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside, went four wide into and out of the second turn and bested the others. FREDDIES DREAM saved ground chasing the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. VENDING MACHINE stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was edged for third. MONTEREY SHALE had good early speed and angled in, inched away on the first turn, dueled between horses leaving the backstretch and on most of the second turn, continued just off the rail into the stretch and weakened. BANZE NO OESTE (BRZ) chased outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, was between horses again into the stretch and did not rally. SHIRL'S READY chased three deep, split horses into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PREACHER ROE stalked three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way. HOT PARIS NIGHT unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, dropped back between horses into the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.51 47.81 1:12.34 1:24.09 1:36.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Snazzy Dresser 119 7 1 1–2 1–6 1–2 1–2 1–1¼ Maldonado 8.50 8 Foxtail 118 8 4 3–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–1¼ Ortiz, Jr. 8.60 6 Offshore 124 6 6 7–½ 7–1½ 5–hd 4–hd 3–ns Ortiz 18.90 2 Blitzkrieg 119 2 9 9–1½ 9–2 9–1½ 5–hd 4–nk Prat 2.90 5 East Rand 117 5 10 10 10 10 8–hd 5–hd Figueroa 6.40 10 Kris' Wild Kat 119 10 5 2–2 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 6–1 Bejarano 14.80 1 Worthy Turk 119 1 7 8–1 8–½ 7–hd 10 7–1¼ Rosario 1.90 4 Lucky Knickers 118 4 3 4–2 4–2½ 4–hd 7–1 8–1 Roman 26.00 3 Fortune of War 124 3 2 6–1 6–hd 8–hd 9–hd 9–½ Pedroza 43.50 9 Bahamian 119 9 8 5–1½ 5–½ 6–1 6–hd 10 Franco 11.70

7 SNAZZY DRESSER 19.00 10.80 6.80 8 FOXTAIL 8.20 6.20 6 OFFSHORE 9.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $48.60 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $88.00 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $76.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-2) $519.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $344.25

Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.3 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $370,870 Daily Double Pool $44,417 Exacta Pool $207,400 Quinella Pool $8,398 Superfecta Pool $93,004 Trifecta Pool $143,696. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $57.50. Pick Three Pool $100,910. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-1-7/9-7) 4 correct paid $537.85. Pick Four Pool $245,205. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-1-7/9-7) 5 correct paid $2,634.40. Pick Five Pool $710,437.

SNAZZY DRESSER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held gamely under urging. FOXTAIL three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. OFFSHORE chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in the drive and edged rivals for the show. BLITZKRIEG off a bit slowly, settled alongside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. EAST RAND broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, swung three deep into the stretch and was edged for a minor award four wide on the line. KRIS' WILD KAT angled in and stalked just off the rail then inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a rally. WORTHY TURK saved ground off the pace, waited off heels into the stretch and in upper stretch, came out for room and could not summon the needed late kick. LUCKY KNICKERS angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back in and lacked a rally. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased inside then between foes into and on the second turn and lacked a response in the stretch. BAHAMIAN broke a step slowly, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, went between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.30 46.02 58.89 1:12.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kate's Princess 122 4 2 1–1 1–3 1–4 1–2¼ Talamo 5.50 2 Don'tbeboisterous 122 2 9 7–½ 4–2 3–1½ 2–1 Bejarano 5.40 9 Dr Wysong 122 9 6 9 8–hd 6–3½ 3–2¼ Prat 7.90 3 Sierra Sunrise 122 3 5 6–hd 6–2½ 5–2½ 4–1¼ Fuentes 33.50 1 Twirling Diamond 122 1 1 3–hd 3–1 4–1 5–1½ Roman 6.40 8 Comegowithme 122 8 7 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 6–6 Pereira 18.00 6 She's a Brewer 122 6 4 8–1½ 9 9 7–1 Franco 18.00 7 Adorably Sweet 122 7 3 5–2½ 7–3 7–1½ 8–5½ Van Dyke 2.10 5 Lucky Lately 122 5 8 4–3 5–hd 8–1½ 9 Rosario 4.60

4 KATE'S PRINCESS 13.00 5.40 4.20 2 DON'TBEBOISTEROUS 5.80 4.00 9 DR WYSONG 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $233.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $30.70 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $31.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-3) $363.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-9) $142.30 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-10) $22.00

Winner–Kate's Princess Grr.f.2 by Lucky Pulpit out of Could Be Trouble, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Highlander Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $360,360 Daily Double Pool $33,035 Exacta Pool $212,202 Quinella Pool $6,812 Superfecta Pool $107,170 Trifecta Pool $146,407. Scratched–Daddys Real Diva. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $158.20. Pick Three Pool $83,841. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-7-10) paid $13.15.

KATE'S PRINCESS sped to the early lead, inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, opened up on the turn and into the stretch and held gamely under some left handed urging. DON'TBEBOISTEROUS broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and gained the place. DR WYSONG unhurried off the rail early, angled in on the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished well. SIERRA SUNRISE chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. TWIRLING DIAMOND saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, angled out into the stretch and weakened. COMEGOWITHME stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and also weakened. SHE'S A BREWER settled outside then off the rail to the stretch and lacked a further response. ADORABLY SWEET chased three deep then off the rail to the stretch and weakened, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. LUCKY LATELY stalked between foes early then outside a rival to the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Matriarch Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.80 46.29 1:10.59 1:22.76 1:34.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 13 Uni 123 12 10 12–2 12–1½ 11–1 10–2 1–½ Rosario 5.60 7 Daddy Is a Legend 120 6 11 7–1½ 7–1 7–1 5–hd 2–1¼ Franco 27.70 5 Quidura 123 5 1 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ 3–nk Ortiz 7.60 9 Vasilika 123 8 4 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 3–hd 4–½ Prat 2.20 12 Dona Bruja 123 11 9 8–3½ 8–3 8–1½ 9–hd 5–½ Cannon 7.80 14 Rymska 123 13 7 10–1 10–2 9–2 8–hd 6–1¼ Ortiz, Jr. 5.10 10 Mission Impassible 120 9 5 2–hd 2–2 2–½ 1–hd 7–hd Geroux 10.50 1 Excellent Sunset 123 1 13 13 13 13 11–1 8–¾ Bejarano 38.20 8 Insta Erma 123 7 3 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 6–1 9–1½ Van Dyke 27.80 2 Valadorna 123 2 6 11–1½ 11–2½ 12–½ 13 10–½ Smith 17.00 11 Luminoso 120 10 8 9–2 9–1½ 10–hd 12–hd 11–1¾ Roman 190.80 3 Fahan Mura 123 3 2 1–1½ 1–4 1–1½ 4–1 12–1¼ Maldonado 12.10 4 Mopotism 123 4 12 5–1½ 5–½ 4–hd 7–hd 13 Franco 79.90

13 UNI (GB) 13.20 6.40 5.00 7 DADDY IS A LEGEND 16.40 10.80 5 QUIDURA (GB) 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-13) $91.00 $1 EXACTA (13-7) $136.30 $2 QUINELLA (7-13) $172.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (13-7-5-9) $692.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (13-7-5) $762.15

Winner–Uni (GB) Ch.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Unaided (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Haras D'Etreham (GB). Trainer: Chad C. Brown. Owner: Dubb, M., Head of Plains Partners LLC, LaPenta, R. and Bethlehem Stables LLC. Mutuel Pool $805,541 Daily Double Pool $70,919 Exacta Pool $425,349 Quinella Pool $14,740 Superfecta Pool $207,007 Trifecta Pool $279,026. Scratched–Ms Bad Behavior. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-13) paid $333.45. Pick Three Pool $70,825. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-10-13) paid $38.05.

UNI (GB) angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under some urging to get up outside the runner-up late. DADDY IS A LEGEND angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid outside foes to gain the lead past midstretch and held on gamely but was caught late. QUIDURA (GB) stalked inside then just off the rail, continued outside a rival on the second turn, bid four wide into the stretch, put a head in front between foes past the eighth pole, fought back in deep stretch and held third. VASILIKA stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid between horses in midstretch then along the inside in deep stretch and was edged for the show. DONA BRUJA (ARG) chased three deep, came out five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. RYMSKA (FR) angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and also was outfinished. MISSION IMPASSIBLE (IRE) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the inside, bid three deep into the stretch, gained a slim advantage between horses in midstretch and weakened some late. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) broke behind the field, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and improved position. INSTA ERMA stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. VALADORNA saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. LUMINOSO angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came under urging in the stretch then had the rider lose the whip nearing the sixteenth pole and did not rally. FAHAN MURA sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. MOPOTISM saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.54 45.13 1:10.44 1:17.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Calexman 118 4 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–3½ 1–hd Franco 8.70 3 Captain Scotty 120 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 2–4¼ Prat 3.30 1 Apalachee Bay 115 1 4 5–hd 5–1½ 4–2 3–nk Figueroa 18.50 7 Lord Simba 120 7 5 6–3 4–½ 3–hd 4–1½ Talamo 2.20 5 Greyvitos 118 5 6 7 7 6–½ 5–1 Rosario 2.20 6 Street Vision 120 6 2 4–hd 6–3 7 6–2¾ Vergara, Jr. 17.80 2 Red Lightning 120 2 7 3–1 3–½ 5–2 7 Van Dyke 6.50

4 CALEXMAN 19.40 7.40 4.60 3 CAPTAIN SCOTTY 3.80 3.20 1 APALACHEE BAY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (13-4) $185.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $31.70 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $30.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-7) $165.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $131.55

Winner–Calexman Ch.c.3 by Midshipman out of Mattie Cakes, by Meadowlake. Bred by Sue Sanders (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $388,467 Daily Double Pool $56,651 Exacta Pool $156,771 Quinella Pool $5,968 Superfecta Pool $91,585 Trifecta Pool $123,677. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-13-4) paid $385.40. Pick Three Pool $68,400.

CALEXMAN sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled outside the runner-up, fought back under left handed urging in the final furlong and gamely came back on. CAPTAIN SCOTTY went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage in midstretch and was outgamed late. APALACHEE BAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. LORD SIMBA chased outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. GREYVITOS three wide early, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STREET VISION stalked between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. RED LIGHTNING pulled his way between horses to stalk the pace, continued a bit off the rail, was between foes again into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.28 48.99 1:13.79 1:25.75 1:37.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Loomis 122 1 3 3–½ 4–½ 4–3 3–hd 1–½ Talamo 7.60 11 Mobou 122 8 2 2–2 1–hd 2–½ 1–hd 2–¾ Smith 2.90 10 Mystical Moon 117 7 1 1–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–2 3–¾ Espinoza 20.50 6 Leader of Men 122 5 7 7–5 7–2½ 5–½ 6–4 4–hd Blanc 18.50 4 Speakerofthehouse 122 3 5 5–1½ 6–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1¼ T Baze 6.80 9 Noble Nebraskan 122 6 4 4–1½ 3–hd 3–2 4–4 6–4½ Franco 6.30 5 Felix Leiter 122 4 9 8–1 8–½ 8–hd 7–6 7–16 Van Dyke 9.70 2 Autumn Isabella 119 2 8 6–½ 5–1 7–1 8–4 8–2¼ Vergara, Jr. 113.30 12 Jefe 122 9 6 9 9 9 9 9 Desormeaux 1.80

1 LOOMIS 17.20 7.00 4.60 11 MOBOU 4.80 4.00 10 MYSTICAL MOON 12.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $147.80 $1 EXACTA (1-11) $37.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-11) $41.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-11-10-6) $396.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-11-10-6-4) $19,532.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-11-10) $254.40

Winner–Loomis B.c.2 by Bernardini out of Bedazzle, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $452,159 Daily Double Pool $154,833 Exacta Pool $250,467 Quinella Pool $8,405 Superfecta Pool $135,187 Super High Five Pool $132,644 Trifecta Pool $174,432. Scratched–Caecilius, Emotional Wreck, Silent Musketier. 50-Cent Pick Three (13-4-1) paid $281.35. Pick Three Pool $208,924. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-13-4-1) 4 correct paid $3,845.65. Pick Four Pool $858,671. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-13-4-1) 5 correct paid $60,238.95. Pick Five Pool $552,515. $2 Pick Six (7/9-7-4-13-4-1) 5 out of 6 paid $22,731.20. Pick Six Pool $359,079. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $12,789.80. Place Pick All Pool $33,516.

LOOMIS had speed inside then staved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up outside foes nearing the wire. MOBOU three deep early, dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn, regained a slim advantage in the stretch and held on well but was edged between foes late. MYSTICAL MOON had speed between rivals then dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held third. LEADER OF MEN chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. NOBLE NEBRASKAN angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FELIX LEITER broke slowly, settled inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AUTUMN ISABELLA chased inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way. JEFE angled in and settled outside a rival, drifted out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.