Racing! More post-mortem on the Kentucky Derby

I caught up with some of the trainers early on Sunday morning before standing in a TSA-Pre line at Louisville Airport for 35 minutes. I haven’t seen a line that long since 2002 when I was in Salt Lake City trying to leave that airport the day after the Olympics. (Even the lines in Russia were shorter the day after the Olympics. Sorry, I digress.)

Now, we have the results of the poll, and here’s how you spoke. With about 2,500 votes counted (there are still some provisional and absentee ballots to count. Palm Beach County has yet to report.), you said it was a bad call by 54.8% to 45.2%. So, pretty close.

Some of you were irked that you couldn’t see the results when you voted. That’s what makes our poll so good is that it doesn’t tip you to the results. Bet this comes as a surprise, but some people vote more than once to try and rig a poll so it comes out on their side. Well, if you don’t know the results, you are less inclined to do so.

Finally, on Sunday, I wrote that I thought Maximum Security should not have been taken down. Well, I’ve changed my mind. I spent a lot of time talking to people a whole lot smarter than me on this issue, especially Mark Casse , who spelled out how if not for the athleticism of War Of Will that horse racing might have had the most horrific day in its history. (It’s in the story I referenced above.)

And, the picture that is floating around showing Maximum Security’s back leg between the front legs of War Of Will sent chills up my spine. This could have been the start of the end of horse racing.

As a special treat today, legendary horse racing writer, Bill Christine wanted to weigh in on the situation. Bill, of course, was the longtime turf writer for the Los Angeles Times and knows a gazillion times more about the sport than I do. He’s a hall of famer in my book.

“Different stewards at the track have been screwing up the big race for a long time. In 1968, after Dancer's Image's drug test came back positive on Sunday, they waited until Monday to tell everybody and didn't have a formal announcement, it leaked out. The PR guy at Churchill took the fall and was fired.

“On Saturday, while making the right call, the stewards erred when they (1) didn't flash the inquiry sign; (2) didn't announce until hours later that there had been two jockey foul claims, not one; and (3) dismissed the most important decision in the history of racing with a 106-word statement and entertained no questions from the media.

“Apart from all this, racing should require that at least one of the three stewards be an ex-jockey. Everywhere. Stewards’ panels need representation from at least one person who has been there.”

The feature on Sunday’s nine-race card was an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. It had the high purse of the day of $69,000. Ippodamia’s Girl went gate to wire to win by 1 ½ lengths for trainer Andrew Lerner and jockey Rafael Bejarano .

“It looked like the only other speed in the race was [Achira],” Bejarano said. “When they took her back, my filly was on the lead, so I just went for it.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 5. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.39 46.99 1:11.26 1:23.70 1:35.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Continental Divide 123 4 7 7 7 7 4–1 1–nk Desormeaux 4.60 7 Foster Boi 118 7 6 5–hd 5–1 5–hd 1–hd 2–1¼ Prat 1.80 5 Rinse and Repeat 123 5 5 6–6 6–4 6–2½ 5–hd 3–1 Bejarano 2.60 3 Unbridled Ethos 123 3 2 3–hd 4–1½ 3–1 2–hd 4–1 Fuentes 10.50 1 Fast as Cass 125 1 1 2–1 3–½ 4–hd 6–½ 5–½ Pereira 6.50 2 Minoso 123 2 3 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 3–½ 6–3¾ Franco 9.50 6 Preaching Trainer 120 6 4 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 7 7 Van Dyke 12.90

4 CONTINENTAL DIVIDE 11.20 4.40 3.20 7 FOSTER BOI 3.60 2.80 5 RINSE AND REPEAT 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $20.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-5-3) $27.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-5-3-1) $413.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-5) $28.90

Winner–Continental Divide B.c.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Bandora, by Dixieland Band. Bred by PT Syndicate #1, LLC (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy . Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $207,895 Roulette Pool $124 Exacta Pool $117,604 Superfecta Pool $47,820 Super High Five Pool $3,655 Trifecta Pool $81,833. Scratched–none.

CONTINENTAL DIVIDE bobbled at the start, angled in and settled inside, swung three deep into the stretch, bid four wide under energetic handling in midstretch, drifted in and gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under a late left handed crack of the whip. FOSTER BOI chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid three deep between horses to put a head in front in midstretch, also drifted in and continued willingly inside the winner. RINSE AND REPEAT saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was in a bit tight off heels in upper stretch, came out again and gained the show. UNBRIDLED ETHOS stalked just off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn, was carried out a bit into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was outfinished. FAST AS CASS pulled along the inside and was in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, waited some leaving the second turn, continued inside and steadied in tight in midstretch, came out and could not summon the needed late kick. MINOSO had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in on the first turn, dueled inside, came a bit off t he rail into the stretch, fought back and drifted inward in midstretch and weakened late. PREACHING TRAINER pulled three deep on the first turn, tugged his way up to bid outside a rival and dueled on the backstretch and second turn, was between foes leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.24 46.45 59.92 1:13.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Spanish Bay 125 3 5 2–hd 2–hd 1–1½ 1–ns Talamo 2.40 5 Reedley 120 5 3 4–½ 5 2–½ 2–6¾ Mn Garcia 3.00 4 Vermeer 120 4 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–½ Bejarano 13.10 2 Conquest Smartee 118 2 1 5 4–2 4–hd 4–11¾ Velez 3.20 1 Street Image 113 1 2 1–hd 1–1 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 1.90

3 SPANISH BAY 6.80 3.20 3.00 5 REEDLEY 4.20 3.20 4 VERMEER 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $12.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $28.80

Winner–Spanish Bay B.g.4 by Tapit out of Dubai Escapade, by Awesome Again. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $146,859 Daily Double Pool $43,296 Exacta Pool $65,835 Trifecta Pool $53,191. Claimed–Street Image by Manoogian, Jay and Julie. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–none.

SPANISH BAY dueled three deep between horses then stalked on the turn, re-bid between foes into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch, fought back under left handed urging while drifting out a bit in deep stretch and held on gamely. REEDLEY dueled five wide on the backstretch then stalked off the rail on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, lugged in some in upper stretch, drifted in and bid again outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. VERMEER had good early speed and dueled four wide between foes, stalked outside on the turn, bid again four wide into the stretch and held third. CONQUEST SMARTEE went up between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, was in a bit tight off heels into the stretch and was edged for the show. STREET IMAGE went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch, then weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.70 48.72 1:13.11 1:36.98 1:48.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gregorian Chant 122 5 5 5 5 4–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Prat 1.50 4 Swamp Souffle 122 4 3 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–2½ Franco 2.50 2 Tikkun Olam 122 2 1 3–1 3–1 5 4–2½ 3–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 12.90 1 Synthesis 124 1 4 4–2 4–1 3–hd 5 4–¾ Bejarano 2.00 3 Contagion 122 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–½ 5 Maldonado 7.70

5 GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) 5.00 3.00 2.80 4 SWAMP SOUFFLE 3.20 2.60 2 TIKKUN OLAM 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $18.45

Winner–Gregorian Chant (GB) Grr.c.3 by Gregorian (IRE) out of Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. Bred by Clarendon Farm (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing, Molasky, Andrew and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $228,408 Daily Double Pool $20,060 Exacta Pool $84,850 Trifecta Pool $62,582. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-5) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $65,347.

GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) veered out sharply at the start to drop back, angled in and saved ground, went between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under a left handed crack of the whip while drifting inward in midstretch, then kicked clear and lugged in badly despite another left handed crack of the stick in the final sixteenth. SWAMP SOUFFLE bumped at the start, stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a brief lead between foes into the stretch, could not match the winner but was clearly second best. TIKKUN OLAM broke out and bumped a rival, pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the show. SYNTHESIS broke a bit slowly, came just off the rail and pulled early, went outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep into and on the second turn, fell back and angled in leaving that turn and weakened. CONTAGION squeezed a bit when bumped at the start, took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.88 48.62 1:15.45 1:29.02 1:42.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Friday's At Shady 124 5 6 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–nk Fuentes 1.30 3 Spectator's Dream 124 3 1 3–1 2–hd 2–2½ 2–4 2–5½ Payeras 42.50 4 Palace Sage 124 4 4 5–3½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–1¼ Roman 5.00 2 Jonathantoquick 124 2 3 6 6 4–½ 4–½ 4–2¾ Franco 9.10 1 Derby Storm 117 1 2 4–hd 5–2½ 5–6 5–16 5–40¼ Diaz, Jr. 3.20 6 Blue Skye Jade 117 6 5 2–1½ 3–½ 6 6 6 Velez 3.20

5 FRIDAY'S AT SHADY 4.60 3.00 2.60 3 SPECTATOR'S DREAM 21.60 6.00 4 PALACE SAGE 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $63.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-2) $115.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $140.40

Winner–Friday's At Shady Dbb.c.3 by Twice the Appeal out of Unrepentant, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Rusty and Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Debi. Mutuel Pool $239,221 Roulette Pool $332 Daily Double Pool $21,885 Exacta Pool $113,082 Superfecta Pool $58,751 Trifecta Pool $83,289. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-5) paid $19.55. Pick Three Pool $25,104.

FRIDAY'S AT SHADY tugged his way along four wide between foes into the first turn, angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back along the rail leaving the second turn and under some left handed urging through the stretch and gamely prevailed. SPECTATOR'S DREAM had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail or inside, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. PALACE SAGE also had speed three deep between foes then stalked outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and between horses into the stretch and held third. JONATHANTOQUICK allowed to settle inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, went three deep into and out of the second turn and lacked the needed rally. DERBY STORM had speed inside then stalked just off the rail on the backstretch, split rivals into the second turn, angled back to the fence and weakened in the drive. BLUE SKYE JADE reluctant to load, pulled his way along five wide into the first turn then angled in and dueled outside the winner, dropped back between foes into the second turn, angled in on that bend, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.09 47.56 1:11.68 1:36.53 1:48.85

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ocean Fury 120 3 1 3–3 3–1 3–3 3–1½ 1–½ Desormeaux 2.30 7 Aussie Fox 125 7 8 7–5 7–10 4–hd 2–hd 2–ns Delgadillo 5.60 5 Boru 125 5 3 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 3–2¼ Franco 4.60 6 Armed Wall 125 6 6 2–2 2–2½ 2–2 4–1½ 4–1¼ Maldonado 46.20 4 Tastemaker 118 4 5 6–2½ 4–hd 5–½ 5–2 5–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 14.80 1 Indoctrination 125 1 2 4–1 6–1½ 6–1 6–2 6–5¼ Prat 1.30 8 Silent Musketier 120 8 4 5–½ 5–½ 7–5 7–3 7–1¾ Roman 64.90 2 Refractometer 120 2 7 8 8 8 8 8 Fuentes 36.40

3 OCEAN FURY 6.60 4.20 3.40 7 AUSSIE FOX 6.00 4.00 5 BORU 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $8.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-6) $83.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-5-6-4) $2,831.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $45.60

Winner–Ocean Fury B.c.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Indy Annestesia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Marquis, Charles K. and Marquis, Cynthia F.. Mutuel Pool $278,153 Roulette Pool $223 Daily Double Pool $30,722 Exacta Pool $132,252 Superfecta Pool $64,809 Super High Five Pool $6,454 Trifecta Pool $104,036. Claimed–Ocean Fury by Great Friends Stable, Haymes, Neil, Schlesinger, Mark and Mora, Leandro. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $14.90. Pick Three Pool $56,916. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-5-3) 1707 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.25. Pick Four Pool $166,209. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-5-5-3) 762 tickets with 5 correct paid $576.20. Pick Five Pool $510,454.

OCEAN FURY pulled along the inside then stalked from the rail, came a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, angled three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging past midstretch, took the lead late and gamely prevailed. AUSSIE FOX hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, angled back to the fence nearing the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out and bid between foes past midstretch and continued gamely to the end. BORU took the early lead and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the first turn, responded when challenged into the second turn, edged away again on that bend, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and fought back inside the top pair to the wire. ARMED WALL pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the fence, re-bid alongside the pacesetter into the second turn then tracked just off the fence on that turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TASTEMAKER chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INDOCTRINATION (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response. SILENT MUSKETIER three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. REFRACTOMETER broke outward and slowly, dropped back inside, came out into the stretch and failed to menace.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.56 46.43 1:11.88 1:18.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Madman 124 4 2 3–1 3–1½ 1–2 1–7 Bejarano 3.10 6 On Easy Street 124 5 4 5 5 4–½ 2–½ Prat 18.00 2 Arcaro 124 2 5 4–8 4–6 3–1 3–nk Van Dyke 0.90 1 Sly 124 1 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–3 4–10 Smith 2.60 3 Passing 124 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 5 5 Desormeaux 9.00

4 MADMAN 8.20 5.00 2.60 6 ON EASY STREET 10.40 3.40 2 ARCARO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $45.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $21.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $51.20

Winner–Madman B.g.3 by Violence out of One World (AUS), by Danehill. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $240,823 Daily Double Pool $20,875 Exacta Pool $100,855 Superfecta Pool $32,658 Trifecta Pool $62,373. Scratched–Beleth. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-4) paid $21.50. Pick Three Pool $45,208.

MADMAN stalked then pressed the pace three deep, tracked the leaders off the rail into and on the turn, re-bid three wide into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under some urging and a hold late. ON EASY STREET unhurried off the rail on the backstretch, angled to the inside into the turn,, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and again late to gain the place. ARCARO broke a bit slowly, pulled his way along outside then chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. SLY bobbled at the start, moved up inside then bid between horses, dueled alongside a rival into lane on the turn, put a head in front between foes into the stretch, was no match for the winner in the drive and was edged for a minor award late. PASSING sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.24 47.33 1:11.57 1:23.23 1:35.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Ippodamia's Girl 123 9 3 1–3 1–2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Bejarano 21.00 4 Ms Peintour 123 4 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–nk Talamo 10.00 7 Flammetta 123 7 4 3–2 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 3–ns Prat 8.40 3 Achira 123 3 2 5–hd 6–½ 6–hd 4–1½ 4–2½ Espinoza 4.20 5 Mirth 123 5 7 6–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 5–1¼ Franco 7.40 2 Anna Pavlova 123 2 6 9 9 9 9 6–½ Fuentes 39.00 8 Siberian Iris 123 8 9 7–1 7–1½ 7–1 7–½ 7–hd Smith 4.80 6 Meal Ticket 123 6 8 4–1½ 4–2 4–1½ 6–1 8–ns Van Dyke 1.40 1 Moonless Sky 125 1 5 8–3½ 8–3 8–1½ 8–1 9 Pereira 30.00

9 IPPODAMIA'S GIRL 44.00 22.00 13.00 4 MS PEINTOUR 11.80 7.60 7 FLAMMETTA 7.00

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $9.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $184.20 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $207.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-3) $537.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-7) $587.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-7-3-5) Carryover $4,035

Winner–Ippodamia's Girl Dbb.f.4 by Stormy Atlantic out of Ippodamia, by Peterhof. Bred by George Schwary (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $375,085 Roulette Pool $315 Daily Double Pool $37,192 Exacta Pool $183,488 Superfecta Pool $83,865 Trifecta Pool $125,676 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,287. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-9) paid $167.10. Pick Three Pool $42,069.

IPPODAMIA'S GIRL angled in with speed outside a rival then kicked clear and found the rail on the first turn, set the pace inside, inched away again in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. MS PEINTOUR crossed inward and pulled along the inside then came out behind the winner and steadied into the first turn, stalked just off the rail to the stretch and held second between foes late. FLAMMETTA between horses early, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. ACHIRA pulled along the rail early, chased inside, came out in upper stretch and was edged for third three deep on the line. MIRTH chased between horses then outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANNA PAVLOVA (SAF) settled inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out in the stretch and split rivals late but could not offer the necessary rally. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) chased three deep on the first turn then outside on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MEAL TICKET stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a foe into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch, then drifted in and could not offer the necessary response. MOONLESS SKY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and split horses late but lacked a rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $37,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.71 46.05 1:11.59 1:18.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Platinum Equity 125 1 5 5 4–1½ 3–1 1–nk Fuentes 6.90 3 Tough But Nice 125 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–2¾ Franco 1.60 5 Lucky Staxx 123 5 3 2–hd 3–½ 4–4 3–½ Gryder 3.40 4 Don't Stalk Me 123 4 4 3–½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–¾ Bejarano 2.90 2 Kochees 125 2 2 4–hd 5 5 5 Figueroa 3.90

1 PLATINUM EQUITY 15.80 5.80 4.20 3 TOUGH BUT NICE 3.40 3.00 5 LUCKY STAXX 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $387.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $26.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $51.25

Winner–Platinum Equity Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Side Venture, by Touch Gold. Bred by Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $250,527 Daily Double Pool $34,225 Exacta Pool $95,743 Trifecta Pool $66,647. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-1) paid $303.45. Pick Three Pool $42,746.

PLATINUM EQUITY saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail past midstretch under left handed urging and edged the runner-up late. TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, met a pair of bids leaving the backstretch to edged clear on the turn, continued just off the rail, fought back alongside the winner in the final furlong and was edged late. LUCKY STAXX stalked between horses then bid between foes a half mile out, tracked again between foes then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and edged a foe for the show. DON'T STALK ME stalked three deep then bid three wide a half mile out, tracked again three wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in late and was edged for third. KOCHEES tracked the pace between horses then fell back a bit off the rail on the turn, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.47 1:11.97 1:24.01 1:36.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Golden Birthday 120 1 6 6–1½ 6–½ 5–½ 3–1½ 1–1 Espinoza 4.50 7 Jamming Eddy 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–2 1–hd 2–hd Pedroza 6.80 2 Hit the Seam 125 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–2½ 3–3½ Fuentes 2.70 5 Flicflac 120 5 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 5–2 4–1 Vergara, Jr. 37.30 8 Jetovator 120 8 10 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–¾ Bejarano 2.80 4 Good Bye Putin 113 4 9 9–1 9–½ 9–2 8–hd 6–hd Diaz, Jr. 40.80 9 Desmond Doss 120 9 8 7–1 7–4 7–hd 7–1 7–¾ Talamo 9.60 10 Unusually Handsome 120 10 3 5–2 5–2½ 6–2½ 6–2 8–4¾ Arroyo, Jr. 13.40 6 Gooch Express 125 6 4 8–½ 8–½ 10 10 9–½ Roman 51.00 3 Air Jockey 125 3 7 10 10 8–½ 9–4½ 10 Pereira 7.50

1 GOLDEN BIRTHDAY 11.00 6.00 3.80 7 JAMMING EDDY 7.80 5.40 2 HIT THE SEAM 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $91.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $43.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-5) $113.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-5-8) $6,052.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $73.15

Winner–Golden Birthday Ch.g.3 by Golden Balls (IRE) out of Mindy's Birthday (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $413,464 Roulette Pool $170 Daily Double Pool $143,265 Exacta Pool $228,080 Superfecta Pool $135,742 Super High Five Pool $34,363 Trifecta Pool $192,176. Scratched–No Parking Here. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-1) paid $695.40. Pick Three Pool $139,812. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-1-1) 86 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,343.45. Pick Four Pool $486,565. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-9-1-1) 24 tickets with 5 correct paid $10,904.30. Pick Five Pool $342,903. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-4-9-1-1) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $14,203.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $212,693. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $405,029.

GOLDEN BIRTHDAY chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. JAMMING EDDY angled in and stalked off the rail then bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to duel for the lead, came out into the stretch then came in and bumped that one while taking a short lead in the stretch, dueled for the lead, was bumped by that rival in deep stretch and could not hold off the winner. HIT THE SEAM broke out onto a rival, sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch, was bumped and forced inward in midstretch then drifted out and bumped the runner-up late. FLICFLAC angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JETOVATOR broke slowly, pulled between foes and came in early then came out and bumped a rival in the run to the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. GOOD BYE PUTIN off a bit slowly and squeezed some, chased outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed response in the drive. DESMOND DOSS angled in and settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME was bumped and forced out nearing the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. GOOCH EXPRESS angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response. AIR JOCKEY crowded at the start, settled inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch and not a threat. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the early running between JETOVATOR and UNUSUALLY HANDSOME but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the latter did not alter the original order of finish. Another inquiry into the stretch run between the second and third finishers resulted in no change when the stewards ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them