Racing! It’s Preakness Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita’s unprecedented run of safety comes to an end.

Everyone knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of when. After almost 7,000 timed workouts and races, Santa Anita suffered another horse fatality on Friday when Commander Coil broke down with a shoulder injury and was euthanized during morning training.

While everyone knows the only acceptable number of fatalities is zero, it was remarkable that Santa Anita went six weeks without a death. Now, the horse population is down and the number of races has been reduced, but statistically speaking it was a run that was every bit as startling as 23 deaths between Dec. 26 and March 31.

Santa Anita, and the industry, would like to look at it as the first death in six weeks. Others will look at it as No. 24.

Now, let’s take one spin around the barns as we head into the 144 th running of the Preakness Stakes. The quotes are courtesy of the Pimlico notes crew. (They get to the barns at 6 a.m. on the day before the big race, so I don’t have to. So, thanks.)

-- Alwaysmining: Jockey Daniel Centeno on keeping the ride aboard the horse that has won six in a row. “I've been fortunate to ride some nice horses. I won two Tampa Bay Derbys with nice horses that went to the Triple Crown races, but it's part of the business. Sometimes they want somebody with experience and I never had the experience. I'm really lucky and blessed that they let me stay on [Alwaysmining]. He's a nice, cool horse to ride. He's very professional.”

-- Anotertwistafate: Trainer Blaine Wright on what to expect. “Our plan is to keep his face clear and adapt to what's going on to the outside of us. I think we're in a terrific spot. We'll meet with our jock ( Jose Ortiz ) [Saturday] and get his take on things. He knows these horses probably a little bit better than we do as he's ridden against them. It will be interesting to see what he thinks.”

-- Bourbon War: Trainer Mark Hennig on an equipment change. “When I look back and watch some of his races, he's great at relaxing and shutting off and waiting for the jock. But the reins weren't tight for the jock, so when the jock asked him it seemed to take him three or four jumps to get into that good stride. I thought maybe with the short-cup blinkers, it would get him a little more on the bridle – not necessarily to get him closer to the pace but to get him more on the bridle.”

-- Market King: Trainer Wayne Lukas borrowed Baffert’s exercise rider Humberto Gomez and here’s what Wayne had to say. “He said he likes my horse. My horse is good, It was just a routine gallop.”

-- Signalman: Trainer Kenny McPeek on the race distance. “I'd like to see him run back to his 2-year-old form (5-2-2-1), but we'll just have [jockey] Brian [Hernandez, Jr.] get him out there and go from there. I do think the added distance (1 3/16 miles) works for him. He should like it.”

-- Warrior’s Charge: Owner Marshall Gramm on supplementing his horse into this race. “Once we saw Maximum Security out and saw a lot of those Derby horses fall by the wayside, we thought it's worth the gamble ($150,000) in terms of the supplement. I think we'll be up front. Hopefully, the pace won't be too fast and we'll be able to be right up among the leaders if not on the lead. And as they turn for home, hopefully we kick away and see if they can catch us.” (Note: Warrior’s Charge is trained by Brad Cox , who also trains Owendale .)

Some of you emailed to point out that the length of Luis Saez suspension (15 days) for his ride on Maximum Security was due to previous violations. That is so true, it was his third violation for careless riding. But the point I did not make very well was that the stewards knew it would result in a 15-day suspension and gave it to him in a race in which many believe he did nothing wrong.

No stakes on Friday’s Santa Anita card so we have to turn to a $67,000 allowance for 3-year-old fillies going five furlongs on the turf to find the feature race. It was won in devastating off-the-pace performance by Holly Hundy under the guidance of Kent Desormeaux . The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths.

“The best horse usually wins on grass, but not by two or three lengths,” trainer Vladimir Cerin told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Kent says she relaxes real nice, so we’ll see how she does going two turns.”

Holly Hundy paid $6.80, $4.00 and $3.60. Cavernndchipmunks finished second and Devils Dance was third. Cavernnchipmunks was ridden by Flavien Prat. If this were a normal Preakness, he would have been on his way to Baltimore to ride Couontry House in the Preakness. But, not so this year with the colt skipping the race because of sickness.

“There were about four of them that were pretty aggressive, so I said, ‘See ya’ll later, I hope,” Desormeaux said. “She’ll definitely go two turns. She relaxes like an all-star.”

Santa Anita has a 10-race Preakness Day card starting at noon. The field sizes are pretty good, there are five turf races, one Grade 3 stakes race and three allowances. The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. The big question is why don’t they shorten the name of the race to the “Laz Barrera Stakes,” since that’s how he was known to, well, almost everyone?

The favorite is one of Baffert’s one-time Derby trail contenders: Mucho Gusto. At 4-5 he is the favorite. He’s three-of-five lifetime and has never been off the board. He was second behind Improbable in the Los Alamitos Futurity and third in the Sunland Derby. This race obviously shortens him up. Joe Talamo is the rider.

The second favorite, at 5-2, is Sparky Ville for Jeff Bonde and Victor Espinoza , who will be his fourth jockey in his last four starts. He is three-of-nine lifetime and won the San Vicente, the big early-in-the-meet seven-furlong race. The post is around 4:30 p.m., or after the Preakness Stakes.

Left Alone travels down from Golden Gate off two straight wins since moving to the US. The horse previously raced on turf in the UK so today’s surface is no problem. Had a best of the day workout before shipping down here and races protected today, both big reasons to be confident here. Trainer Manuel Badilla is 26% winner last race and the jockey Irving Orozco , who rides for the 1st time, travelled down to ride for this trainer whom he is 5 of 8 for a 63% win rate. They mean business today.

This sophomore colt looked solid when working alone from the gate with a nice 18.0 clocking April 20 while preparing for first start since November. He was quick early and displayed nice stride under hand ride while drifting inward. He ran well fresh in Oregon debut victory last year and doesn’t catch the strongest field for the non-winners-of-three level. Three of his five rivals finished less than a neck apart in their last race which was captured by a 13-1 outsider.

