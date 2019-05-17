Bob Baffert knows why Improbable is Preakness Stakes favorite, and why not

It’s the first time since 1996 that the winner of the Derby did not run in the Preakness. In that case, Grindstone was sidelined by bone chips in his knee. This year’s winner, Country House, was ruled out of the Preakness by trainer Bill Mott when he said the horse developed a cough. It’s also the first time since 1951 that none of the top four finishers made the trip east for the second leg of the Triple Crown.