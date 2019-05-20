Racing! Let’s start looking to big Santa Anita weekend

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we close the book on the Preakness .

Time to put a bow on this year’s Preakness Stakes, won by War Of Will for trainer Mark Casse . Up next, as far as I’m concerned, is not the Belmont Stakes , but the series of stakes this coming three-day weekend at Santa Anita. The weekend culminates with three Grade 1s on the Monday Memorial Day card.

Not sure if the newsletter will be trekking to New York in three weeks, it’s up to the bosses, but we’ll have plenty of coverage either way.

OK, not that you care the least about your newsletter writer and his travels but you can’t stress enough the difference in getting out of Baltimore on the day after the Preakness and getting out of Louisville the day after the Derby. Those of you who have done this double know the drill.

While Louisville can kindly be described as a disaster, with the previously mentioned 40 minutes TSA-pre line, Baltimore is just another day. There were only five of us at the Orbrycki’s bar/restaurant, as I debated if I should have gotten two of the $17 crabcakes or one. (I went cheap and regretted it.)

All of this underscores how much the Derby defines Louisville and how much bigger the Derby is than the Preakness, regardless of what’s at stake. But, I’ve always said this, I much prefer covering a Preakness than the Derby. No price gouging. Friendly people. And despite the horrendous state of Pimlico, you understand it’s just part of the deal.

The top-notch Preakness notes team was there at the barns when Casse spoke at 6 a.m., so thanks to them for all that follows as we spin through the trainers quotes again.

-- Mark Casse (winner War of Will): “I would say there’s an extremely good shot he’ll be [at the Belmont]. There are only three Triple Crown races and they’re pretty important. I think if you can do it, you should do it. The Belmont is the Belmont. It’s the third leg of the Triple Crown. Who doesn’t want to win it?

“We saw [Saturday] that the Derby was very, very trying. I was worried about that with him. He was a little foot sore afterwards. The pace was extremely hot [in the Preakness] and you saw two deep closers come [to be second and third]. I didn’t realize how deep. They were behind Bodexpress, [who continued to run after unseating jockey John Velazquez at the start]. For our horse to continue, he was pretty close to the pace and it was hot.

“I liked the fact that after the race, when they were galloping out, he took off again. He was not going to let them go by. I knew we were doing well and I liked where we were. About maybe the three-eighths pole, I started thinking, ‘Oh, dear, not again,’ because he was wanting to go somewhere and he had nowhere to go. I didn’t get excited until it opened up. I was hoping the leader would come off the rail a little bit. And when he did, [jockey] Tyler [ Gaffalione ] snuck up in there a little bit. I don’t know. I haven’t seen it. But NBC had a camera on me and we gave them a lot to see, I can promise you that.”

Will of War will go to Keeneland, where the final decision will be made on the Belmont.

--Everfast (second in the Preakness): No quotes from the colt but trainer Dale Romans indicated that the Belmont is under serious consideration. The colt is headed back to Churchill Downs where he will be evaluated.

-- Brad Cox (Owendale was third, Warrior’s Charge was fourth): “They both cooled out fine, actually pretty quick too, considering to ask them to do something they’d never done before, going that far. Warrior’s Charge, as fast as he went early, he looked great [Sunday] morning. His energy is good. Same thing with Owendale.

“Warrior’s Charge, we wouldn’t even consider the Belmont with him, obviously. The mile and a half is a touch far. Owendale, we’ll think about it. We’ll see how he’s moving. It would have a lot to do with who’s running, and, first of all, how he’s doing. It’s a lot back in three weeks. But it’s a big purse and it’s a prestigious race, and these horses only get one shot in their 3-year-old year.”

-- Jimmy Barnes (assistant to Bob Baffert , trainer of Improbable): “There’s nothing to report. He came out good. They went just a bit quicker than him up front. We were once again behind horses. We’ll regroup.”

-- Blaine Wright (Anothertwistafate, 10 th ): “We got put in the race, which was what we wanted. No excuses. He was there at the top of the lane and didn’t sustain the drive. He’s been going a long time. He’s probably been in training probably more than a year, so maybe it’s time for a break for him. We’ll just get back [to Golden Gate] and see what our options are. There is a level for him somewhere. We’ve just got to figure it out.”

The overnight rain certainly played a factor in Santa Anita’s Sunday card. All the turf races were moved off but the dirt races remained. So, let’s take a look at how the trainers reacted to everything.

All of this makes sense, except the Grade 3 $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes for fillies and mares going six furlongs. But, what we ended up with was a three-horse race for $100,000. We’ll leave it up to you to analyze how this came to be.

Let’s celebrate Danuska’s My Girl beating two other horses. There was only win betting and Danuska’s My Girl won by half-a-length and paid $3.80. Show It N Moe It finished next to last and Yuvetsi was last.

“She’s been improving every time I’ve gotten on her,” said winning jockey Geovanni Franco . “[Trainer] Jerry [ Hollendorfer ] said “You’re on the fastest horse, just get her out of the gate and she’ll do the rest. She’s got a big heart and she ran really good.”’

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 19. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy &

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.18 45.38 57.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Moreisbetter 124 2 4 1–hd 1–1 1–3 1–5¾ Fuentes 1.10 7 Flying to the Line 124 3 3 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ Franco 4.50 10 Vangogo 124 5 1 2–1 2–hd 3–2½ 3–4 Bejarano 1.60 5 Flying Flirt 124 1 6 6 6 5–2 4–½ Martin 36.20 8 Stop Analyzing 124 4 5 4–1 4–4 4–2½ 5–4¼ Talamo 7.10 11 Acadia Fleet 124 6 2 5–3½ 5–½ 6 6 Linares 80.20

6 MOREISBETTER 4.20 3.00 2.10 7 FLYING TO THE LINE 3.80 2.40 10 VANGOGO 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-10-5) $10.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-10) $7.00

Winner–Moreisbetter Dbb.f.3 by Verrazano out of Reina Diamante, by Pulpit. Bred by Steven Nicholson & Brandi Nicholson (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Brian, Allen A. and Marten, Kirk. Mutuel Pool $171,137 Roulette Pool $105 Exacta Pool $87,008 Superfecta Pool $49,178 Trifecta Pool $61,059. Scratched–Bellize, Claudelle, Fabiolla (GB), La Shirimp, Noble Goddess.

MOREISBETTER broke in and bobbled some, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away leaving the turn and drew clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. FLYING TO THE LINE bobbled slightly at the break, had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went up between horses leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. VANGOGO sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, stalked just off the fence leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. FLYING FLIRT broke to the inside and behind the field, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and bested the others. STOP ANALYZING stalked off the rail then outside on the turn, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ACADIA FLEET chased outside then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.70 44.75 56.41 1:02.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rafal 124 4 1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¼ Talamo 3.00 6 One Eighty 124 6 2 2–2 2–½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Mn Garcia 1.00 2 Mutineer 124 2 4 5–2½ 5–3½ 4–3 3–hd Franco 6.10 3 Oil Can Knight 124 3 5 4–1 3–1 3–½ 4–4¼ Delgadillo 45.80 5 Passing 124 5 3 3–hd 4–½ 5–1 5–2¼ Desormeaux 27.10 1 Westport 124 1 6 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 2.90

4 RAFAL 8.00 3.20 2.40 6 ONE EIGHTY 2.60 2.10 2 MUTINEER 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-3) $8.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $8.10

Winner–Rafal B.c.3 by Alpha out of Forever Valentine, by Silver Deputy. Bred by Sequel Stallions New York, LLC (NY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. Mutuel Pool $161,617 Roulette Pool $179 Daily Double Pool $36,452 Exacta Pool $72,354 Superfecta Pool $36,339 Trifecta Pool $55,099. Scratched–none.

RAFAL had speed between horses then dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the drive and was under a snug hold late. ONE EIGHTY pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted in some in the final furlong and was clearly second best. MUTINEER saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. OIL CAN KNIGHT broke a bit slowly, stalked the pace outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. PASSING stalked just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. WESTPORT bobbled when the ground broke out behind in a bit of a slow start, chased inside then just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.08 45.37 51.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Fore Left 122 2 4 1–1½ 1–2 1–nk Mn Garcia 1.30 6 Phantom Boss 122 6 2 2–hd 2–1 2–5¼ Bejarano 5.30 3 DH–Raging Whiskey 122 3 6 6–hd 6–4 3–1¼ Fuentes 1.30 9 DH–Verb 122 7 3 4–2 3–3 3–1¼ Desormeaux 11.00 1 Bobs Blues Man 122 1 7 5–4 5–1½ 5–2¼ Flores 49.50 5 Restoring Dreams 122 5 1 3–½ 4–1 6–3½ Talamo 20.10 4 Twirling Derby 115 4 5 7 7 7 Velez 61.80

2 FORE LEFT 4.60 3.20 2.10 6 PHANTOM BOSS 5.00 2.40 3 DH–RAGING WHISKEY 2.10 9 DH–VERB 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-9) $2.89 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-9-3) $5.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-3-9-1) $100.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-9-3-1) $175.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $5.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-9) $11.30

Winner–Fore Left B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Simply Sunny, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $191,069 Roulette Pool $206 Daily Double Pool $17,742 Exacta Pool $76,175 Superfecta Pool $43,830 Super High Five Pool $4,841 Super High Five Pool $4,841 Trifecta Pool $58,001. Scratched–D K's Crown, Margo With a T. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-2) paid $11.85. Pick Three Pool $44,178.

FORE LEFT had good early speed and dueled inside then inched away into the turn, kicked clear and held under some late left handed urging. PHANTOM BOSS pressed then stalked the pace between horses, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn and surged late to just miss. RAGING WHISKEY broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and put in a late bid to share the show. VERB had speed four wide then stalked the pace outside, continued three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and held for a share of third. BOBS BLUES MAN broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. RESTORING DREAMS had speed between foes then stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, remained along the rail in the stretch and weakened. TWIRLING DERBY a bit slow into stride, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.80 44.62 56.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Moon Kitty 123 2 2 3–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1½ Roman 2.10 1 Spend Spend Spend 123 1 4 4 3–2 2–1½ 2–3¾ Talamo 1.20 4 Littlefirefighter 123 3 1 1–hd 2–hd 3–4 3–4¼ Bejarano 2.50 5 Watch Me Burn 118 4 3 2–hd 4 4 4 Maldonado 5.90

2 MOON KITTY 6.20 2.80 1 SPEND SPEND SPEND 2.40 4 LITTLEFIREFIGHTER

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5) $0.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $3.90

Winner–Moon Kitty B.m.5 by Wildcat Heir out of Moonshot, by Grand Slam. Bred by Cheryl Janine McGuire & James P. McGuire (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $163,843 Daily Double Pool $19,310 Exacta Pool $66,043 Superfecta Pool $12,397 Trifecta Pool $26,740. Scratched–Flammetta, Love and Peace (FR). 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-2) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $16,583.

MOON KITTY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear and held under some urging. SPEND SPEND SPEND a half step slow into stride, came off the rail to chase the pace on the backstretch, went up four wide midway on the turn and three deep into the stretch and continued willingly to best the others. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER dueled between horses, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened but clearly held third. WATCH ME BURN prompted the pace three deep, dropped back off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.36 46.64 59.28 1:12.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gadot 124 1 5 4–hd 3–1 1–2 1–3¼ Arroyo, Jr. 4.60 8 My Gal Toots 124 7 6 6–hd 7–hd 3–hd 2–2½ Flores 40.60 5 Quite a Starlett 124 4 2 3–2 1–hd 2–2 3–1¾ Franco 24.00 4 Second Avenue 124 3 7 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 4–2¾ Espinoza 2.90 7 Cuyahoga Falls 124 6 4 8 6–1½ 7–6 5–2¼ Pereira 22.70 3 Savera 117 2 3 2–½ 4–2 4–½ 6–2¼ Velez 11.20 9 Gallantlystreaming 124 8 1 1–1 2–½ 6–2 7–14 Pedroza 0.80 6 Miss You Mother 124 5 8 7–½ 8 8 8 Payeras 32.20

2 GADOT 11.20 5.60 3.40 8 MY GAL TOOTS 21.80 8.00 5 QUITE A STARLETT 8.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $18.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $45.40 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $136.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-5-4) $484.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-5) $632.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-5-4-7) Carryover $3,093

Winner–Gadot B.f.3 by Currency Swap out of Revengefulpleasure, by Stephen Got Even. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $220,450 Roulette Pool $213 Daily Double Pool $20,955 Exacta Pool $101,522 Superfecta Pool $50,155 Trifecta Pool $73,405 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,054. Claimed–Second Avenue by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Harper's Gallop. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $25.00. Pick Three Pool $35,374. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2/7/8-2-2) 1055 tickets with 4 correct paid $69.05. Pick Four Pool $95,458. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2/3/4/6/9-4-2/7/8-2-2) 1593 tickets with 5 correct paid $203.05. Pick Five Pool $376,124.

GADOT came off the rail on the backstretch to chase the pace, bid three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging then a long hold late. MY GAL TOOTS chased four wide then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. QUITE A STARLETT stalked outside a rival, bid between foes leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. SECOND AVENUE steadied in tight between foes just after the start, stalked between horses then outside the winner, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. CUYAHOGA FALLS broke in a bit, chased between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and also weakened. SAVERA saved ground stalking the pace, waited along the rail leaving the turn, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) bobbled at the start but broke on top, sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MISS YOU MOTHER squeezed a bit at the start, went between horses and was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, angled in approaching the turn, saved ground thereafter and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.65 46.20 58.40 1:10.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Sea's Journey 125 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd Franco 1.90 6 Pig Iron 125 6 2 2–1 2–3½ 2–4 2–6¼ Bejarano 3.00 9 Calder Vale 120 9 3 6–1 5–1½ 5–2 3–½ Payeras 87.90 7 Mighty Elijah 125 7 9 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1¾ Pereira 4.40 2 Tak'in the Red Eye 125 2 4 5–1 6–2½ 6–3 5–½ Roman 12.20 3 Rocket Ship 120 3 5 4–½ 4–1 4–1 6–1½ Gryder 22.00 5 Perfect Tale 125 5 7 7–2½ 7–2 7–1 7–½ Van Dyke 3.10 1 Zero Sum Game 120 1 8 8 8 8 8 Mn Garcia 64.40 8 Spectacular Music 113 8 6 dnf Velez 34.50

4 SEA'S JOURNEY 5.80 3.20 2.80 6 PIG IRON 3.60 2.80 9 CALDER VALE 11.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $37.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-9-7) $169.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-9-7-2) $16,574.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-9) $102.60

Winner–Sea's Journey Dbb.g.5 by Good Journey out of Sea of Ice, by Iam the Iceman. Bred by Dunns Down LLC (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Dunns Downs, LLC. Mutuel Pool $338,749 Roulette Pool $395 Daily Double Pool $21,815 Exacta Pool $171,456 Superfecta Pool $104,884 Super High Five Pool $17,666 Trifecta Pool $143,371. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $28.55. Pick Three Pool $34,065.

SEA'S JOURNEY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence again in the stretch, fought back and held on gamely. PIG IRON angled in and dueled outside the winner throughout and continued gamely to the end. CALDER VALE chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. MIGHTY ELIJAH a bit slow to begin, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. TAK'IN THE RED EYE saved ground stalking the pace, came out some into the stretch and weakened. ROCKET SHIP well placed stalking the pace outside a rival then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PERFECT TALE chased off the inside, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. ZERO SUM GAME a step slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace and lacked a response in the drive. SPECTACULAR MUSIC wide early, angled in then took a bad step passing the five eighths pole and was pulled up then vanned off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.96 49.60 1:13.64 1:39.17 1:51.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Original Intent 123 4 3 4 4 4 4 1–¾ Mn Garcia 3.90 5 Engram 116 2 2 2–hd 3–2 3–½ 2–½ 2–¾ Velez 13.60 6 Move Over 123 3 4 3–1 2–hd 2–2½ 1–1 3–3¼ Espinoza 0.90 3 Tequila Joe 123 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–1 4 Delgadillo 1.50

9 ORIGINAL INTENT 9.80 4.20 5 ENGRAM 9.40 6 MOVE OVER (GB)

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-9) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (9-5) $23.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-5-6-3) $7.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-5-6) $23.20 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-1) $6.00

Winner–Original Intent Grr.g.4 by Creative Cause out of Barby Sue, by Purge. Bred by James P. Gallagher (KY). Trainer: Dean Greenman. Owner: Gallegos, Elizabeth and Greenman, R. Dean. Mutuel Pool $195,996 Daily Double Pool $26,654 Exacta Pool $69,403 Superfecta Pool $21,919 Trifecta Pool $35,186. Scratched–Accountability, Artie B Good, Full of Luck (CHI), Kenjisstorm, Prince of Arabia. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-9) paid $47.50. Pick Three Pool $27,522. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $7.90.

ORIGINAL INTENT stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch, split rivals past the eighth pole then bid between foes a sixteenth out under urging, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ENGRAM stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. MOVE OVER (GB) broke in a bit, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, inched away nearing midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished. TEQUILA JOE took the early lead and set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away again into the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and fought back along the rail, continued along the fence in the stretch and weakened late.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Desert Stormer Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.73 45.10 57.42 1:10.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Danuska's My Girl 125 2 1 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–½ Franco 0.90 5 Show It N Moe It 121 3 2 3 2–½ 2–7 2–20 Bejarano 1.40 2 Yuvetsi 121 1 3 2–2½ 3 3 3 Van Dyke 3.10

4 DANUSKA'S MY GIRL 3.80 5 SHOW IT N MOE IT 2 YUVETSI

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $2.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2) $1.30

Winner–Danuska's My Girl B.m.5 by Shackleford out of Amaday, by Dayjur. Bred by Fernandez-Robles Family Trust &Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Bad Boy Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $143,447 Daily Double Pool $24,597 Exacta Pool $30,698 Trifecta Pool $23,292. Scratched–Selcourt, Smiling Tigress. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-9-4) paid $30.90. Pick Three Pool $50,739. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $3.05.

DANUSKA'S MY GIRL dueled outside a rival, inched away a bit off the rail on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and good handling. SHOW IT N MOE IT chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly outside the winner late. YUVETSI hopped a bit at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.74 47.67 1:12.55 1:25.68 1:38.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Watheeqa 125 5 7 7 7 7 1–hd 1–½ Talamo 9.10 9 Sweet Connie Girl 125 6 6 6–4 5–hd 3–½ 3–2 2–1 Bejarano 1.70 4 Sheza Factor 125 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–1½ 2–½ 3–4½ Roman 18.50 3 Perfect Ice Storm 113 2 5 1–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 4–2½ 4–3¼ Velez 13.40 5 Miss Bennet 120 4 1 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6–hd 5–hd Puglisi 7.40 1 Playa Chica 125 1 4 5–½ 6–2½ 6–hd 5–1 6–5½ Espinoza 3.50 11 Whoa Nessie 125 7 3 4–1 2–hd 4–1 7 7 Mn Garcia 2.80

7 WATHEEQA 20.20 6.40 4.20 9 SWEET CONNIE GIRL 3.20 2.60 4 SHEZA FACTOR 5.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $41.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $29.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-4-3) $98.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-4-3-5) $7,389.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-4) $100.00

Winner–Watheeqa Dbb.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Tafaneen, by Dynaformer. Bred by Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $263,562 Roulette Pool $191 Daily Double Pool $74,848 Exacta Pool $133,636 Superfecta Pool $70,128 Super High Five Pool $19,369 Trifecta Pool $100,965. Claimed–Sweet Connie Girl by Wongs Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Whoa Nessie by Carroll, Mark, Lambert, Jeff and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Blueberry Princess, Tig Tog (IRE), Trappiza, Trustini. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-7) paid $41.30. Pick Three Pool $100,203. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-9-1/3/4-7) 1749 tickets with 4 correct paid $280.70. Pick Four Pool $643,456. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-9-1/3/4-7) 161 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,455.30. Pick Five Pool $306,243. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-4-9-1/3/4-7) 68 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,110.82. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $140,322. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $637,164.

WATHEEQA hopped slightly in a slow start, settled inside then came off the rail leaving the backstretch, entered the stretch four wide, took a short lead three deep under left handed urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. SWEET CONNIE GIRL stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and continued willingly late. SHEZA FACTOR had speed between horses to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the backstretch, inched away a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the top pair in the drive and bested the others. PERFECT ICE STORM had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MISS BENNET went up three deep between horses to bid leaving the first turn, stalked between rivals leaving the backstretch, continued between foes on the second turn then outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. PLAYA CHICA saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WHOA NESSIE reluctant to load, pulled her way along four wide on the first turn to bid for the lead, put a head in front early on the backstretch, dueled three deep, fell back outside a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.