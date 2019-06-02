Racing! Catching up on the news

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we go through the penultimate, penultimate weekend at this Santa Anita meeting.

--On Saturday, the Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC) had a one-hour conference call with membership (and others who listened in.) Greg Avioli , the president and chief executive of the group, ran a smart, quickly moving call, correcting members when they had bad information and trying to push everything forward.

Avioli started the meeting with a stat: since March 31 there have been 121,000 starts, works and gallops and three fatalities. The inclination is to insert the word “only” before three. And, that would be a fair comment based on historical data. But, as the industry says time and again, one fatality is too much.

There was a lot of talk from owners about the need for a proactive public relations plan, which all the groups said they had an action plan. The thinking is the positive parts of the business are not getting out there.

--Los Alamitos is cutting its upcoming summer meet by two days and starting the meet on Saturday, June 29 instead of Thursday, June 27. After the first week, the track will go to the usual (if there are usuals anymore) Thursday through Sunday for the following two weeks of the three-week meeting.

No explanation was given but you have to figure the vanishing horse population has something to do with it. Also, it’s not like a Thursday opening day does gangbuster attendance. Let’s look at last year’s first week attendance: Thursday (opening day), 1,091; Friday 1,028; Saturday 2,308; Sunday 1,711. Things a little clearer now?

--Who goofed? I’ve got to know. (Official ruling.) In last Monday’s paper I wrote a story about Nick Alexander winning his first ever Grade 2, when his horse won the Monrovia Stakes. What I didn’t know at the time (but veteran turf writers did) was that when a race comes off the turf and goes to the dirt it is automatically dropped a grade, pending a review. So, it was actually a Grade 3.

Well the review is in, and on Friday, I got this note from Tom Robbins , the executive vice president of racing at Del Mar and someone who is on the grading committee: “We just got the results from the Monrovia, and unfortunately, it didn't receive enough votes to return it to a Gr. 2, so will carry Gr. 3 status for its 2019 running.”

-- Dan Eidson , the racing director and No. 2 person in the racing office, was dismissed on Thursday. A Santa Anita spokesman had no comment on the firing. Eidson held together the racing department after his boss, Rick Hammerle , was fired before the start of the meeting. Eidson had a good handle on the horse population and racing in California.

What makes this interesting is the move was made with less than three weeks left in the meeting. I would ask racing secretary Steve Lym , but last time I texted him on a much more benign topic, he didn’t return the message.

--There will be no California horses in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. But, there will be a few California horses on the card. The race I’m most looking forward to is Bob Baffert’s McKinzie, who will be running in the Metropolitan Mile. He’ll also have Much Better in the Woody Stephens, a seven-furlong race for 3-year-olds.

Peter Miller may have four horses on Saturday’s card. Belvoir Bay, who ran last week in the Monrovia, finishing second, and Om are being considered for the Jaipur Invitational, which is a six-furlong turf race.

Proud Emma is a possibility for the Acorn Stakes, which is a mile race for 3-year-old fillies. And, finally, Spiced Perfection, California horse of the year, is under consideration for the Bed o’ Roses, a seven-furlong race that is on Friday, or the Ogden Phipps, a 1 1/16-mile race on Saturday. My guess, is she goes in the Phipps because Miller would like to stretch her out.

Clearly, the most interesting of the two stakes races on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. Paradise Woods was a big favorite but stumbled out of the gate and was never able to reach the forward position she so often wins from. La Force with a strong stretch rally, powered in mid-stretch, to win by 11/4 lengths.

“The filly was in a good spot,” said winning trainer Paddy Gallagher . “The favorite stumbled at the start. I have to watch the replay, but we thought she (Paradise Woods) would be on the lead but it didn’t turn out that way, La Force put it together and we were very happy.

“We finally got the win today after knocking on the door so many times. We’re just glad to get there and win. Winning a graded race is a big help for a broodmare prospect so now, she’s done that. We’re really, really happy with her performance.”

“I waited a little longer today,” said winning jockey Joe Talamo . “Last time, I probably moved a touch early. [Saturday], I waited and sure enough turning for home she switched leads and really cut. She’s very handy, very relaxed and she has that ‘turf’ turn of foot…She might be best at a mile and a quarter.”

This week’s Sunday card has nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are five maiden races, one allowance and one stakes race. The feature is the $150,000 Cinema Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

The favorite, at 7-5, is Neptune’s Storm for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Drayden Van Dyke . Baltas picked up the gelding a race back when the California Horse Racing Board filed a complaint against trainer William Morey , alleging one of his employees gave two of his horses a “milkshake,” the nickname for an alkalizing agent. Neptune’s Storm won last out in a minor stake and is three-of-eight lifetime.

The second favorite is Gregorian Chant at 2-1 for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat . He is two-for-two, winning his first race in Ireland and then an allowance at Santa Anita. Post is around 3 p.m.

Heathers Grey won last out first-time turf as the lightbulb went off and races back protected today in this optional claiming race on turf. Trainer Sean McCarthy is 25% second time grass. Since that last victory we have two very sharp workouts. This race looks to be the best on the card today. I also like No. 9 Suprema in here from trainer Keith Desormeaux with brother Kent riding. They are winning 24% in the last two months and in the money over half the time. Moving up and class and switching to turf we are getting a great 15-1 morning line price. This is an extremely wide-open race that should offer some nice payouts. My selections are 3,7,10,9.

Saturday’s result: Golden Birthday was bet down to 9-2 and looked the price flying down the stretch. Alas, an 11-1 shot was loose on the lead the entire race and was determined to win leaving us with the second-place showing.

Lone speed is always a dangerous commodity and I will be surprised if this mare doesn’t have a two-length lead midway down the backstretch of this 4 ½-furlong event. She forced the pace throughout in last runnerup try at 870 yards and is an 11-time lifetime winner. She looks like a single in the Pick 4 and rolling Pick 3s and I would key over the 1,4,6,7 in the trifectas.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 1. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 24th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.25 47.38 1:11.82 1:24.37 1:36.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Aussie Fox 125 1 6 6 4–hd 4–3 3–2½ 1–1¼ Delgadillo 2.00 2 Boru 125 2 2 2–1 3–2½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1¾ Franco 1.10 4 Third Army 120 4 3 4–1½ 5–1 5–1 4–½ 3–1¼ Sanchez 19.20 5 Conquest Smartee 118 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 4–2½ Velez 2.90 6 Seven Oxen 120 6 5 3–hd 2–hd 3–hd 5–3 5–2¼ Flores 26.40 3 Rightful 120 3 4 5–1½ 6 6 6 6 Fuentes 25.60

1 AUSSIE FOX 6.00 2.40 2.10 2 BORU 2.20 2.10 4 THIRD ARMY 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.10 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-5) $4.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $11.70

Winner–Aussie Fox Dbb.g.5 by Lonhro (AUS) out of Foxysox (GB), by Foxhound. Bred by Williamson Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $141,546 Roulette Pool $109 Exacta Pool $65,124 Superfecta Pool $27,878 Trifecta Pool $47,728. Scratched–Time Is Now.

AUSSIE FOX broke slowly, chased inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, lacked room off heels in upper stretch, came out and bid three deep in midstretch to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and proved best under steady handling. BORU dueled inside, took a short lead on the second turn, came out a bit and fought back just off the rail in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. THIRD ARMY pulled his way along three deep between foes into the first turn, angled in and stalked inside, came out some in the stretch and bested the others. CONQUEST SMARTEE pulled between horses then dueled outside a rival, was between foes again a half mile out, battled alongside the runner-up on the second turn and between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. SEVEN OXEN pulled four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep a half mile out, tracked the leaders outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. RIGHTFUL tugged between horses then chased inside, went outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, angled inward in the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.60 47.29 1:11.82 1:18.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tiz Toffee 125 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ Fuentes 0.40 3 Ciao Luna 125 3 2 3–1 2–1½ 2–6 2–8 Gryder 5.50 5 Pied N True 125 5 3 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ Pereira 10.50 2 Red Stich 125 2 5 4–hd 3–½ 4–4 4–9½ Mn Garcia 4.90 1 Cee Sam's Girl 125 1 4 2–hd 5 5 5 Gutierrez 13.30

4 TIZ TOFFEE 2.80 2.10 2.10 3 CIAO LUNA 3.60 2.80 5 PIED N TRUE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $10.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $4.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $4.90

Winner–Tiz Toffee B.f.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $133,516 Daily Double Pool $33,616 Exacta Pool $63,997 Trifecta Pool $51,921. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by Jeff Ho. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none.

TIZ TOFFEE sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch, fought back off the inside through the drive and held on gamely under urging. CIAO LUNA stalked outside a rival, bid outside the winner while being floated out a bit into the stretch, fought back alongside that one through a long drive and continued willingly but was outgamed. PIED N TRUE was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and held third. RED STICH a step slow to begin, pulled and steadied early, chased a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and weakened but was edged for the show. CEE SAM'S GIRL saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and in the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $46,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.37 48.19 1:13.10 1:37.34 1:49.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Snazzy Dresser 123 4 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–½ Maldonado 2.80 3 Play Hard to Get 125 3 1 4–4 4–1½ 4–1 2–hd 2–¾ Van Dyke 7.40 5 Twentytwentyvision 125 5 5 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–3 3–1½ Bejarano 2.30 2 Bitter Ring Home 123 2 3 2–2½ 2–1 2–1 3–hd 4–1½ Prat 14.20 1 Tough It Out 125 1 4 5 5 5 5 5 Blanc 1.20

4 SNAZZY DRESSER 7.60 4.00 3.00 3 PLAY HARD TO GET 5.40 3.80 5 TWENTYTWENTYVISION 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $17.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $28.95

Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.4 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $179,211 Daily Double Pool $16,211 Exacta Pool $85,630 Trifecta Pool $66,435. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-4) paid $10.85. Pick Three Pool $47,352.

SNAZZY DRESSER pulled his way to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear in the stretch and held on gamely under some urging. PLAY HARD TO GET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in deep stretch and finished willingly outside the winner. TWENTYTWENTYVISION tossed his head at the start, stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gained the show. BITTER RING HOME stalked inside then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the second turn and between horses into and through much of the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TOUGH IT OUT bobbled some at the start, saved ground, inched forward a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out in the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.93 45.36 57.86 1:10.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Comical Ghost 124 4 2 2–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–2¼ Talamo 0.50 5 Beleth 124 5 6 6–1½ 5–4 3–hd 2–3½ Gryder 3.00 7 Oakland Mills 124 6 3 4–4½ 4–3½ 2–1 3–3½ Fuentes 23.70 8 C Falls 124 7 1 3–1 3–1 5–6 4–2¾ Desormeaux 13.80 3 Mike Operator 124 3 7 7 6–1½ 6–8 5–½ Bejarano 35.50 2 Tilted Towers 124 2 4 1–hd 2–1 4–½ 6–17 Pereira 6.60 1 Irradiate 124 1 5 5–1½ 7 7 7 Franco 24.80

4 COMICAL GHOST 3.00 2.10 2.10 5 BELETH 2.60 2.40 7 OAKLAND MILLS 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $3.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-8) $11.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-7-8-3) $466.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $13.65

Winner–Comical Ghost Dbb.c.3 by Ghostzapper out of Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $267,838 Roulette Pool $87 Daily Double Pool $27,632 Exacta Pool $145,497 Superfecta Pool $67,849 Super High Five Pool $5,794 Trifecta Pool $107,367. Scratched–El Vasco. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $7.55. Pick Three Pool $24,072.

COMICAL GHOST had good early speed and dueled between horses, took a short lead outside a rival on the turn, kicked clear under left handed urging in the stretch and proved best. BELETH a bit slow to begin, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, angled in on the turn and went up the inside in the stretch for the place. OAKLAND MILLS broke in some, pressed the pace three deep between horses then stalked off the rail leaving the backstretch and a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. C FALLS prompted the pace four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. MIKE OPERATOR broke slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. TILTED TOWERS went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. IRRADIATE a bit slow to begin, chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the fence on the turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.11 47.96 1:12.00 1:23.92 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Silver Summer 123 4 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1¼ Figueroa 11.70 3 Golden Birthday 120 3 7 8 6–1 5–hd 4–1 2–½ Espinoza 4.70 2 Unbridled Ethos 123 2 4 5–½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–½ 3–½ Fuentes 10.70 7 Cono 123 7 3 3–1 4–1 6–1 6–hd 4–hd Desormeaux 15.70 1 Rinse and Repeat 123 1 8 7–½ 8 7–½ 7–1 5–1¼ Bejarano 2.90 5 Minoso 123 5 6 6–1 7–hd 8 8 6–½ Pereira 27.80 8 Foster Boi 118 8 5 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 7–3¼ Prat 1.40 6 Juggles 118 6 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 5–hd 8 Gutierrez 9.40

4 SILVER SUMMER 25.40 12.60 7.20 3 GOLDEN BIRTHDAY 6.40 5.00 2 UNBRIDLED ETHOS 6.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $76.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-7) $429.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $244.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-7-1) Carryover $3,044

Winner–Silver Summer Grr.g.7 by Siberian Summer out of All Night Long (IRE), by Night Shift. Bred by Goda & Huttinger (CA). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Pike, Stewart and Saavedra, Richard. Mutuel Pool $245,134 Roulette Pool $76 Daily Double Pool $34,907 Exacta Pool $127,889 Superfecta Pool $57,095 Trifecta Pool $97,472 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,988. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $53.05. Pick Three Pool $51,222. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-4/6-4) 973 tickets with 4 correct paid $112.60. Pick Four Pool $143,556. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-4-4/6-4) 1357 tickets with 5 correct paid $330.20. Pick Five Pool $521,191.

SILVER SUMMER sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the place. UNBRIDLED ETHOS saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for second. CONO three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the rail, went between horses into the second turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was edged or the show. RINSE AND REPEAT a bit slow into stride, saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight early on the backstretch, continued along the rail into and on the second turn and in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MINOSO chased outside a rival then between horses midway on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. FOSTER BOI three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and did not rally. JUGGLES stalked the winner just off the rail then between horses leaving the second turn, was in a bit tight between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.17 45.57 57.95 1:10.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 King Jack 124 4 3 3–2 2–½ 1–1 1–3¼ Smith 2.70 1 Morning Snow 124 1 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 2–3½ Talamo 1.20 3 Music to My Ears 124 3 2 2–hd 3–4½ 3–4 3–1¾ Gryder 6.20 5 Canadian Luck 124 5 8 6–1 5–2 4–2½ 4–2¼ Espinoza 10.60 7 On Easy Street 124 7 5 7–hd 6–1½ 6–4 5–7 Van Dyke 6.90 2 Moana Luna 124 2 7 4–2½ 4–2 5–½ 6–½ Mn Garcia 26.00 6 Dinesen 124 6 6 8 8 7–½ 7–5½ Franco 12.60 8 Alfonso C 124 8 1 5–1½ 7–1 8 8 Quinonez 62.20

4 KING JACK 7.40 3.40 2.80 1 MORNING SNOW 2.80 2.60 3 MUSIC TO MY EARS 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $106.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-5) $12.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-3-5-7) $318.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $17.35

Winner–King Jack Ch.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Light Shine, by Tapit. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $320,787 Roulette Pool $158 Daily Double Pool $26,932 Exacta Pool $171,145 Superfecta Pool $96,304 Super High Five Pool $22,720 Trifecta Pool $143,166. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $53.30. Pick Three Pool $65,148.

KING JACK prompted the pace three deep, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away and drifted in some in midstretch and won clear under a left handed tap of the whip and steady handling. MORNING SNOW sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. MUSIC TO MY EARS pressed the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, came out some in midstretch and held third. CANADIAN LUCK broke in the air and slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and bested the others. ON EASY STREET settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MOANA LUNA broke in and a bit slowly, stalked just off the rail, continued outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. DINESEN chased between horses then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. ALFONSO C settled outside then chased outside or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Honeymoon Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.69 48.79 1:13.53 1:37.53 1:49.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Lady Prancealot 120 1 6 6–3 6–1½ 6–2½ 6–6 1–¾ Talamo 3.20 8 Hostess 124 7 7 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 2–½ 2–1½ Van Dyke 2.70 2 Over Emphasize 120 2 3 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 3–1¼ Quinonez 9.30 3 Seranitsa 120 3 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 4–¾ Prat 6.30 6 Maxim Rate 124 6 5 3–3 3–1 3–1 3–hd 5–4¼ Desormeaux 2.20 4 Holly Hundy 120 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 4–hd 6–3¼ Arroyo, Jr. 7.60 5 Dr Wysong 120 5 2 7 7 7 7 7 Gryder 37.10

1 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 8.40 4.00 3.00 8 HOSTESS (GB) 3.80 3.20 2 OVER EMPHASIZE 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $35.00 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $12.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-3) $27.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-2-3-6) $822.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2) $40.60

Winner–Lady Prancealot (IRE) B.f.3 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Naqrah (IRE), by Haatef. Bred by Tally-Ho Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Arntz, Craig, Arntz, Josie, Durando, Donald, Iavarone, Jules, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerr. Mutuel Pool $370,873 Roulette Pool $120 Daily Double Pool $37,045 Exacta Pool $170,857 Superfecta Pool $71,309 Super High Five Pool $7,266 Trifecta Pool $118,399. Scratched–Sold It. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $131.80. Pick Three Pool $38,837.

LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung three deep into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to wear down the runner-up in deep stretch. HOSTESS (GB) broke out a bit, angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole, inched away in deep stretch but could not hold off the winner. OVER EMPHASIZE stalked just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in a bit tight in midstretch, got through then angled in a sixteenth out and finished with interest inside. SERANITSA stalked a bit off the inside, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, fought back between rivals in midstretch and was outfinished late for the show. MAXIM RATE stalked off the rail, went three deep leaving the backstretch and again into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and was outkicked in the final furlong. HOLLY HUNDY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, fought back in midstretch, steadied when a rival went past a sixteenth out and weakened. DR WYSONG angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Maria Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.21 48.51 1:13.32 1:39.15 1:45.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 La Force 121 5 3 5 5 5 1–2 1–1¼ Van Dyke 5.40 2 Paradise Woods 125 2 5 4–1 4–2 4–hd 3–½ 2–3½ Smith 0.20 1 Just a Smidge 121 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–3¾ Mn Garcia 13.50 3 Exuberance 121 3 2 2–1 2–1 2–½ 4–2 4–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 33.20 4 Tapped 121 4 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1 5 5 Prat 7.50

5 LA FORCE (GER) 12.80 2.40 2.10 2 PARADISE WOODS 2.10 2.10 1 JUST A SMIDGE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $74.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $13.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $17.20

Winner–La Force (GER) Dbb.m.5 by Power (GB) out of La Miraculeuse (GER), by Samum (GER). Bred by Gestut Karlshof (GER). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $652,732 Daily Double Pool $35,355 Exacta Pool $107,569 Trifecta Pool $99,336. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $63.50. Pick Three Pool $45,414.

LA FORCE (GER) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside, came out four wide into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched clear nearing midstretch, drifted in a bit under urging then drifted out some in deep stretch but held gamely. PARADISE WOODS bobbled as the ground broke out behind in a slow start, stalked the pace inside, awaited room behind rivals from midway until leaving the turn, came out four wide into the stretch for a path and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. JUST A SMIDGE broke alertly and took the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. EXUBERANCE pressed the pace outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit while between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAPPED three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid three wide on the second turn and three deep between foes into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $46,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 21.32 44.90 57.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Jaccat 125 8 6 8–1 6–hd 6–3 1–½ Prat 3.40 3 Queen of Mean 120 3 9 9–7 8–3 5–1 2–hd Van Dyke 3.30 5 Apples Arch 120 4 8 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ 3–2¼ Mn Garcia 3.90 7 Cherished 120 6 5 3–hd 3–1½ 4–hd 4–nk Bejarano 7.50 10 Pricing 120 9 7 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 5–2½ Gryder 4.00 13 Champagne Honey 118 10 4 2–1 2–3 2–1½ 6–2¼ Velez 25.10 6 Tell It Again 120 5 3 6–hd 7–1 7–3½ 7–3½ Delgadillo 19.80 2 Mongolian Midnight 125 2 10 10 10 10 8–1¼ Sanchez 33.20 1 Stop Analyzing 120 1 1 7–hd 9–4 9–1½ 9–2¼ Talamo 11.10 8 Malibu Minx 125 7 2 4–½ 5–hd 8–1½ 10 Roman 86.80

9 JACCAT 8.80 4.60 3.20 3 QUEEN OF MEAN 4.80 3.20 5 APPLES ARCH 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $94.80 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $23.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-5-7) $35.21 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-3-5-7-10) $465.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-3-5) $45.55

Winner–Jaccat Dbb.m.5 by Midnight Lute out of Nymphette, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $423,176 Roulette Pool $145 Daily Double Pool $80,191 Exacta Pool $228,703 Superfecta Pool $116,283 Super High Five Pool $16,888 Trifecta Pool $164,682. Scratched–Acadia Fleet, Equal Measure, Fashion Dream, What's Bruin. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $69.05. Pick Three Pool $113,474. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-1-5-9) 1226 tickets with 4 correct paid $373.80. Pick Four Pool $600,536. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-1-5-9) 27 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,701.40. Pick Five Pool $338,126. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/6-4-4-1-5-9) 47 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,100.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $269,789. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $956,876.

JACCAT stalked off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, angled in and rallied under urging then strong handling between foes to get up nearing the wire. QUEEN OF MEAN a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail or outside a rival, angled to the inside in the stretch, came out in deep stretch, bid between horses and briefly put a head in front and was edged late. APPLES ARCH had speed between horses the stalked inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. CHERISHED dueled between horses then stalked between foes leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, went between rivals again in deep stretch and was outfinished. PRICING had speed five wide then angled in leaving the backstretch, inched clear inside on the turn, continued clear in midstretch and weakened late. CHAMPAGNE HONEY pressed the pace six wide then outside three deep or outside a rival leaving the backstretch and into the turn, stalked off the inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TELL IT AGAIN forced then stalked the pace between rivals angled in on the turn, came out in midstretch and weakened in the drive. MONGOLIAN MIDNIGHT broke slowly, settled inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. STOP ANALYZING pressed then stalked the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside on the bend and weakened. MALIBU MINX had good early speed and dueled four wide between foes then stalked three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened.