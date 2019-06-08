Racing! It’s time for a huge day at Belmont

--Finally, you know we don’t like to go out of network, but my friend Tim Wilkin of the Albany Times Union has this nice look at the Metropolitan Handicap or Met Mile, including some quotes from our own Bob Baffert . Just click here .

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“Things begin from The Great Race Place with a $35,000 claimer at a mile on the turf. Top selection is CANDY SWIRLS (#1). This is the type of horse which all handicappers come across, if not daily, then certainly weekly, horses who just can’t string races together, which fuels the need for good efforts when they do show up. Saturday though, this mare’s back in less than two months, off a good effort, which on the surface is a good thing, meaning good health is creeping back into the picture, and what confirms this thought, is the fact she’s returned with five drills in place, not missing a beat workwise. She’s also the runner who’s shown the ability to lead others, and that very well could put her opponents in a tough spot, go with her early and take your own runner out of her game, or, allow this one to get comfortable while gaining further instant confidence, and you could be running for second. Lots to like here Saturday afternoon. TAMMY’S WINDOW (#7) is pretty similar, also not the most durable of runners with regard to making it to the afternoon, but she too returns in less than two months, also returning with a solid pattern of works, facing lesser, with Ruben Fuentes a better fit than Tyler Baze from off the pace, which we believe will be their strategy here Saturday, giving us contrary running styles to capture this event, never a bad thing.

“5 Kennedie Sky - Clearly doesn’t belong at this level, but DeLeon owns her as well, and we have to believe he’s simply hanging on to her with breeding on the mind.

Friday’s rather tepid feature at Santa Anita (tepid unless you won, of course) was taken by Psycho Dar in a $67,000 allowance for Cal-breds going five furlongs on the turf. The 4-year-old gelding broke sharply, got to the lead and was able to hold off a charging Portando to win by a neck.

OK, let’s go off script for a minute. While sitting in the Belmont Park press box on Friday, surrounded by brilliant journalists on each side of me, we were getting ready for the start of a Grade 2 stakes race going two miles on the turf.

Suddenly, we started riffing, doing our favorite trainers painfully explaining how big the break is, except applying it to this two-mile race. It seemed funny at the time because of the absurdity of a break in a two-mile race being quite that important.

And, yes, we’re guessing the break on a five-furlong race is way more important. Way more. I have no idea who won the Belmont race as I was able to write a story during the run of it.

Saturday’s 10-race card starts at noon with the gates opening at 8 a.m. so you can bet the outstanding Belmont card. All I can say is thank goodness they have lots of TVs at the track to watch simulcasts. Last year, Santa Anita had a $200,000 stakes race and three allowance races on Belmont Stakes day. And, they had Justify trying to complete a Triple Crown run in New York.

This year, there are no stakes races and just two allowances. We’re guessing they are just trying to best suit what races are needed by their horse population.

The feature, we think, is the eighth race, an allowance/optional claimer for horses going a mile on the turf. It’s worth $67,000. The favorite, at 5-2, is Overdue for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Drayden Van Dyke . He is one-for-three lifetime, and finished second last out in an allowance.

The second favorite is Factorial, at 4-1. He is running his fourth race in Richard Baltas’ barn, having come from the east coast and Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott . It took him nine tries to break his maiden. He’s run at Gulfstream, Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct. Maldonado is his jockey.

Fool’s Paradise has speed, as much as the top choices, and we are getting 6-1 or more. Drops into a claimer race for the first time Saturday and this Grade 1 racer last year is priced nicely. Jockey Martin Garcia has been riding great of late and is hitting 29% on turf. The race set-up seems ideal for this horse. Look for him to track the front runner then swallow him up in the stretch for the win.

Friday’s result: Incredibly Lucky was sitting fourth throughout the race and looked poised. For the third day in a row our horse surged down the stretch but alas third-place was all we could get.

He had about 1 ½ lengths of trouble leaving the gate when seventh in last Kindergarten trial outing and is now back with maidens. After breaking poorly and getting bumped inward at the start, he angled to the far inside in a better-than-looked try. He drops into a high-priced maiden $16,000 claimer for trainer Matt Fales , who is hitting at a 25 percent clip this year.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 7. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.60 48.77 1:13.99 1:26.29 1:38.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lucky Ms Jones 125 7 6 6–½ 5–½ 6–2 4–1 1–hd Mn Garcia 14.80 7 Goodtingscominpink 120 6 9 8–1½ 7–hd 5–hd 2–½ 2–2¼ Fuentes 0.90 1 Y Not Sizzle 120 1 5 4–½ 4–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 3–2¼ Gryder 2.80 2 Super Bunny 120 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1 4–1 Franco 22.70 5 Our Romance 113 5 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–1 5–2 5–½ Velez 5.90 10 Full Court 125 9 4 9 9 8–1 7–hd 6–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 14.20 3 Morgan's Humor 120 3 8 7–3 6–hd 9 8–hd 7–5¼ Pereira 127.90 9 Miss Omnipotent 120 8 1 2–1 2–1 3–½ 6–1½ 8–2½ Figueroa 141.10 4 Laker Jet 120 4 2 5–1 8–1 7–½ 9 9 Delgadillo 11.10

8 LUCKY MS JONES 31.60 10.40 5.20 7 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 2.60 2.10 1 Y NOT SIZZLE 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $57.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-1-2) $148.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-1-2-5) $865.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-1) $91.35

Winner–Lucky Ms Jones Ch.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Shorty Jones, by Smarty Jones. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Waller, Rick and Sharon. Mutuel Pool $213,983 Roulette Pool $108 Exacta Pool $117,238 Superfecta Pool $56,836 Super High Five Pool $1,134 Trifecta Pool $92,019. Scratched–Buy Wave Buy.

LUCKY MS JONES stalked outside then three deep, came five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in some to bump with the runner-up in late stretch and edged that one on the line. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK a step slow to begin, angled in and chased inside, split horses into the second turn, advanced along the rail into the stretch, bid inside then came out despite right handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out, drifted out again and bumped with the winner in deep stretch and was edged on the wire. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels a sixteenth out and bested the others. SUPER BUNNY had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, steadied when crowded a sixteenth out and was outfinished. OUR ROMANCE stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FULL COURT angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went three deep into the second turn, continued alongside a foe leaving that turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and could not offer the necessary response. MORGAN'S HUMOR saved ground chasing the pace, pulled her way up inside leaving the backstretch and steadied in tight into the second turn, split rivals past midstretch and lacked the needed rally toward the inside. MISS OMNIPOTENT angled in and prompted the pace outside a rival, stalked leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. LAKER JET tugged between horses stalking the pace and was in tight on the first turn and early on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and also weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run of the runner-up past midstretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to the third and fourth finishers did not alter the original order of finish.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.58 49.37 1:14.07 1:27.23 1:40.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Sunset Seven 118 2 1 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Diaz, Jr. 4.20 3 Alfareed 125 3 5 3–½ 3–hd 3–3 2–½ 2–3¼ Desormeaux 2.10 5 Liberty Park 125 5 3 5 5 4–1½ 4–½ 3–nk Roman 2.70 4 Topgallant 125 4 4 4–1 4–hd 5 5 4–3¼ Pedroza 2.60 1 Friday's At Shady 120 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–2½ 5 Fuentes 6.30

2 SUNSET SEVEN 10.40 4.80 3.20 3 ALFAREED 3.80 2.80 5 LIBERTY PARK 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $134.80 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $18.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $25.80

Winner–Sunset Seven Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Montant, by Hennessy. Bred by Dick Colvin & William Gould (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Colvin, Dick and Gould, Mary Ann. Mutuel Pool $138,994 Daily Double Pool $27,338 Exacta Pool $69,142 Trifecta Pool $49,983. Claimed–Topgallant by Big Iron Racing, LLC and Saldana, Reed. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Claimed–Friday's At Shady by Halverson, David, Mayol, Jim and Olson, David. Trainer: Ari Herbertson. Scratched–none.

SUNSET SEVEN prompted the pace outside a rival then dueled between horses on the second turn with a slim advantage, fought back and drifted in under urging through the final furlong and held on gamely. ALFAREED three deep into the first turn, bid three wide early on the backstretch then stalked between horses nearing the second turn, bid again three deep on that turn and into the stretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong, also drifted in some and continued willingly. LIBERTY PARK also three wide into the first turn, stalked outside, went up four wide into the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. TOPGALLANT bobbled at the start, saved ground, came out a bit under urging on the second turn then angled back in, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. FRIDAY'S AT SHADY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and to midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 24.07 48.17 1:12.27 1:24.39 1:36.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Take a Leap 125 2 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Gryder 2.80 5 Wind Tartare 125 5 5 5–½ 5–1½ 5–2 4–hd 2–¾ Bejarano 7.90 4 Whirling 125 4 6 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 3–2 3–½ Pereira 6.80 1 Heart of the Nile 125 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 4–3¾ Sanchez 13.40 6 Be Lifted Up 120 6 4 6 6 6 6 5–2½ Desormeaux 8.40 3 Twirling Apples 125 3 1 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ 5–2½ 6 Franco 0.90

2 TAKE A LEAP 7.60 3.80 2.80 5 WIND TARTARE (FR) 6.40 4.20 4 WHIRLING 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-1) $31.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $38.15

Winner–Take a Leap Dbb.f.4 by The Factor out of From Jump Street, by Jump Start. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Broussard Hundley (KY). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $170,800 Roulette Pool $163 Daily Double Pool $16,288 Exacta Pool $100,090 Superfecta Pool $46,179 Trifecta Pool $77,562. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $160.15. Pick Three Pool $36,083.

TAKE A LEAP floated out a bit into the first turn, dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging nearing midstretch and proved best. WIND TARTARE (FR) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out in upper stretch and got up for the place three wide late. WHIRLING angled in and pulled her way along inside and was in tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch and split horses late for the show. HEART OF THE NILE took the early lead and came off the rail nearing the first turn, angled in on that turn and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and gave ground grudgingly late to the others. BE LIFTED UP angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside and lacked the needed rally. TWIRLING APPLES four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 25.22 49.54 1:15.11 1:28.19 1:41.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Road Test 116 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 1–1 1–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 1.40 2 Majestic Diva 123 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1¼ Pereira 2.10 1 Baby Ice 123 1 4 4 4 4 3–2 3–4¾ Espinoza 1.30 4 Blooming Hannah 123 3 3 3–2 3–2 3–1 4 4 Orduna-Rojas 32.30

5 ROAD TEST 4.80 2.40 2 MAJESTIC DIVA 2.60 1 BABY ICE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $4.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $2.95

Winner–Road Test Grr.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Commercialize, by Robyn Dancer. Bred by Mueller Farms, Inc., J. D. Stuart, &P. C. Bance (KY). Trainer: Dallas E. Keen. Owner: Schuster, James and Bechtel, Mary. Mutuel Pool $135,318 Daily Double Pool $14,946 Exacta Pool $58,425 Trifecta Pool $37,074. Scratched–Duranga. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $25.40. Pick Three Pool $16,442.

ROAD TEST stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up leaving the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging and won clear under steady handling late. MAJESTIC DIVA sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled along the inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held the place. BABY ICE broke in the air and slowly then bobbled, settled inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch to gain the show. BLOOMING HANNAH a step slow to begin, stalked just off the rail then inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 20.89 44.01 56.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Psycho Dar 123 1 5 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–nk Maldonado 1.40 10 Portando 125 9 7 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–¾ Fuentes 14.00 8 Three Ay Em 118 7 3 5–1½ 7–1½ 6–1 3–hd Bejarano 11.60 7 Grinning Tiger 125 6 1 3–½ 2–1 2–hd 4–ns Franco 51.60 3 Fashionably Fast 125 2 4 7–hd 5–1 4–1½ 5–1 Pereira 4.60 6 Wound Tight 125 5 8 6–½ 6–1 5–½ 6–ns Desormeaux 14.20 9 Prodigal Son 120 8 6 8–3½ 9 8–1 7–2¾ Mn Garcia 2.80 4 Scouted 120 3 9 9 8–hd 7–hd 8–4½ Talamo 17.40 5 First in Show 120 4 2 2–hd 4–hd 9 9 Van Dyke 15.80

2 PSYCHO DAR 4.80 3.00 2.40 10 PORTANDO 10.40 6.40 8 THREE AY EM 5.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-8-7) $192.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-8-7-3) $2,197.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-8) $100.75

Winner–Psycho Dar Grr.g.4 by Storm Wolf out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Amber Sandoval. Mutuel Pool $290,344 Roulette Pool $161 Daily Double Pool $20,662 Exacta Pool $194,264 Superfecta Pool $86,501 Super High Five Pool $2,880 Trifecta Pool $121,992. Scratched–Joe Jackson, Quick Finish. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $13.35. Pick Three Pool $42,511. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-5-1/2/11) 1696 tickets with 4 correct paid $56.30. Pick Four Pool $125,148. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-2-5-1/2/11) 85 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,535.15. Pick Five Pool $349,016.

PSYCHO DAR sent along inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under urging and held gamely. PORTANDO pressed the pace five wide on the backstretch, stalked outside on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. THREE AY EM dueled four wide between horses, fell back and stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the show. GRINNING TIGER prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked between rivals on the turn, angled in and continued between horses in the stretch and was edged for third. FASHIONABLY FAST saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and was edged for a minor award. WOUND TIGHT stalked between rivals on the backstretch and outside a foe then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. PRODIGAL SON stalked three deep, steadied in tight off heels into the turn to fall back, came three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. SCOUTED settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FIRST IN SHOW dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, continued between foes leaving the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.73 46.69 59.39 1:12.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Vella 120 6 1 2–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–5¼ Quinonez 0.80 2 My Gal Toots 120 2 5 4–2½ 3–hd 2–1½ 2–4¼ Flores 4.50 5 Lady Beyonce 120 5 3 6 5–hd 4–½ 3–½ Pereira 24.40 4 Chirp 113 4 4 5–hd 6 5–hd 4–1 Diaz, Jr. 7.40 3 Harper's Gallop 120 3 6 1–hd 2–1 3–2½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 6.70 1 California Comet 113 1 2 3–½ 4–3½ 6 6 Velez 4.30

6 VELLA 3.60 2.40 2.10 2 MY GAL TOOTS 3.40 2.80 5 LADY BEYONCE 4.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-4) $8.77 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $16.35

Winner–Vella Dbb.f.3 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Lloyd C. Wicker. Owner: Luis A. Aguilar. Mutuel Pool $224,779 Roulette Pool $260 Daily Double Pool $19,115 Exacta Pool $119,600 Superfecta Pool $46,828 Trifecta Pool $77,052. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $24,975.

VELLA sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn, opened up under urging in the stretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and was under steady handling late. MY GAL TOOTS stalked a bit off the rail then pulled outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out a bit leaving the turn then angled in alongside a foe into the stretch and was clearly second best. LADY BEYONCE chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. CHIRP stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch, split horses in the stretch and was edged for third. HARPER'S GALLOP bid between horses then dueled inside the winner, angled in and fought back on the turn, stalked that one leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then drifted in and weakened. CALIFORNIA COMET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some for room leaving the turn, steadied off heels into the stretch, angled back to the inside in upper stretch, came out some in deep stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.29 44.81 57.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Miss Ricochet 125 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–¾ Pedroza 4.00 6 Into Rissa 125 6 9 7–3 5–hd 5–3 2–½ Talamo 5.40 9 Incredibly Lucky 125 9 2 4–2 4–4 3–2 3–ns Pereira 7.40 7 Flying to the Line 120 7 3 2–2 2–2½ 2–3 4–5¼ Franco 2.80 8 Stylin Ocean 120 8 6 6–hd 7–5 6–2½ 5–1½ Espinoza 4.40 1 Ancona 120 1 4 5–2½ 6–hd 7–2½ 6–½ Espinoza 7.30 4 Miss Indefatigable 120 4 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–hd 7–1¼ Van Dyke 7.50 3 Evening Sonnet 120 3 7 8–3½ 8–5 8–8 8–10 Sanchez 53.60 2 Put Her On Hold 120 2 8 9 9 9 9 Flores 64.70

5 MISS RICOCHET 10.00 5.60 5.00 6 INTO RISSA 6.40 4.20 9 INCREDIBLY LUCKY 7.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-7) $57.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $102.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-9-7-8) Carryover $2,443

Winner–Miss Ricochet B.m.5 by Colonel John out of Miss Rebound, by Speightstown. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $240,863 Roulette Pool $156 Daily Double Pool $27,145 Exacta Pool $152,529 Superfecta Pool $76,788 Trifecta Pool $107,204 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,203. Scratched–Lucky Lately, Second Avenue, Spanish Channel, Successful Ruler. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $19.20. Pick Three Pool $28,543.

MISS RICOCHET had good early speed and dueled off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and held gamely. INTO RISSA broke slowly, was between horses early then angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and got up late for the place three deep on the line. INCREDIBLY LUCKY stalked four wide then three deep, continued outside a rival into and out of the turn and just edged a rival for third between foes late. FLYING TO THE LINE dueled outside the winner on the backstretch and turn, battled alongside that one into the stretch and until just past midstretch and was edged late for the show. STYLIN OCEAN broke a bit slowly then bobbled after the break, settled alongside a rival then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ANCONA chased inside then between horses leaving the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. MISS INDEFATIGABLE stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn and also weakened. EVENING SONNET broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside to the stretch and did not rally. PUT HER ON HOLD broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and failed to menace.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.22 47.24 1:01.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 None of Your Biz 122 5 4 2–1½ 2–3 1–1½ 1–2½ Gryder 2.40 1 Takes a Village 122 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–2½ Maldonado 1.70 3 Nocherylikemychery 122 3 7 5–hd 5–3 5–2 3–½ Payeras 30.30 4 Fran's Empire 122 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–1¼ Bejarano 3.50 7 Sassyserb 115 7 3 4–1½ 4–3 4–2½ 5–1 Velez 15.40 2 Kissable U 122 2 5 7–1 6–1 6–6 6–9 Mn Garcia 5.00 8 Way too Cute 122 8 8 8 7–hd 7–7 7–20½ Quinonez 32.30 6 Phoenix Tears 122 6 6 6–½ 8 8 8 Pereira 52.90

5 NONE OF YOUR BIZ 6.80 3.20 3.20 1 TAKES A VILLAGE 3.00 3.00 3 NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY 7.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $38.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-3-4) $29.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-3-4-7) $972.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-3) $44.05

Winner–None of Your Biz Ch.f.2 by Fed Biz out of Two Punch Gal, by Two Punch. Bred by Thomas W. Bachman (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $223,568 Roulette Pool $127 Daily Double Pool $77,745 Exacta Pool $125,031 Superfecta Pool $68,670 Super High Five Pool $22,930 Trifecta Pool $89,550. Scratched–Bandon Colleen. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-5) paid $27.50. Pick Three Pool $106,236. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2/11-6-5-5) 2632 tickets with 4 correct paid $77.35. Pick Four Pool $266,975. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/2/11-6-5-5) 858 tickets with 5 correct paid $165.40. Pick Five Pool $185,953. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-5-1/2/11-6-5-5) 88 tickets with 6 correct paid $836.80. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $137,061. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,049,222.

NONE OF YOUR BIZ had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, took the lead into the stretch, inched clear under urging and proved best. TAKES A VILLAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY a step slow to begin, chased between horses then inside on the turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. FRAN'S EMPIRE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged for third. SASSYSERB broke in and bumped a rival, chased outside then alongside a foe, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. KISSABLE U saved ground chasing the pace, fell back into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed response. WAY TOO CUTE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. PHOENIX TEARS bumped at the start, stalked three deep, dropped back on the turn and between foes leaving the turn and gave way.