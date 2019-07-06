Racing! Really good stakes at Los Al today

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wander from subject to subject.

In an abundance of caution…

The best part of using that phrase is it has nothing to do with race horse safety. It actually has to do with race course safety. Saturday’s Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes at Los Alamitos is a real good race with multiple graded stakes winner Marley’s Freedom going up against Anonymity, who was third in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Sprint. Top flight race.

But, when you look at the program you find that despite a seven-horse field, Los Alamitos has cancelled show betting on the race. California Horse Racing Board rules specify that any race with five starters must have win, place and show betting. That is, unless they seek a waiver from the CHRB. Los Alamitos, which probably runs restaurant-like margins and by that I mean small, has always been adverse to any kind of minus pool. So, them asking is not surprising.

Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, had this to say about the board’s decision to grant the request.

“The policy has been to allow the association to, within reason, manage its wagering menu. We have denied requests in the past. I agree this one is marginal. The presumption is that management considers the impact on its players.”

Personally, I think the request to OK no show wagering was not the right one. But, I don’t feel strongly about it because if you are going to cut anyone a break, it should be Los Al.

I constantly hear that The Stronach Company’s real play is to turn Santa Anita into a real-estate transaction. (I don’t agree, for now.) But you never hear that about Los Alamitos and its patriarch Ed Allred. No one, and I repeat no one, has questioned Doc’s (as he’s called) motives about keeping the land a race track for as long as he’s around and we hope that’s for a long time.

“At nighttime (quarter-horse racing), if we take a hit of $10,000, $20,000, $30,000, it’s bad,” Allred said. “[Show betting is] the worst bet in racing. I don’t think show betting has much of a place in our night game (quarter horses). I would think about eliminating it in daytime thoroughbred racing, too, but that might not set as well with people.”

The major concern for Allred is if you have late scratches, and with increased protocols that’s more likely, you could get stuck with smaller fields at shorter prices and a swelling mutuel pool.

Allred also talked about Winx, an Australian horse that won 33 races in a row before retiring in April.

“We had a minus pool on win bets with a 10-horse field,” Allred said.

The track doesn’t make a lot of money and it is a labor of love. So, if it has to cancel a few show betting opportunities to help the bottom line, who can argue with that?

Jerry Hollendorfer poll

On Friday, we started a poll on trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and if his banishment by The Stronach Group was appropriate. If you voted in the first 20 minutes or so (about 15 people) you didn’t get the full poll because I hadn’t revised it yet. Thanks to a suggestion by Eclipse Award winner Jennie Rees, we added another voting category that said there isn’t enough information to make an informed opinion. Good suggestion and I added it very quickly. The polls are still open.

You can vote in the poll by clicking here. You won’t see the results when you vote. We believe you get a truer picture of what people are thinking this way and it discourages multiple votes. The results will be in Monday’s newsletter.

And, as I’ve done this in the past with usually good results. Send me your thoughts on this issue in no more than two sentences, preferably one. DON’T GET PERSONAL. DON’T BE MEAN SPIRITED. BE THOUGHTFUL. And I want a real name, not one of those indistinguishable email names. (Some of you continue to not get this.) Put “Hollendorfer” in the subject field and email me at johnacherwa@gmail.com.

The comments are interesting and the vote counts are strong. Still plenty of time to weigh in.

Stuff worth a sentence or two:

--Going through Frank Mirahmadi withdrawal? He’s taken his game to the Jersey Shore. Catch him calling at Monmouth.

--Do you still think it’s kind of cool when the birds start flying at Los Alamitos as the horses enter the homestretch?

--Hasn’t “Hello, Neuman,” run its course yet? Back like a bad penny.

--Perhaps the biggest disparity between men and women is in hot dog eating. Joey Chestnut won one of the stupidest contests by putting down 71 dogs on July 4. Miki Sudo, the women’s winner, could only do 31. What does that prove? Yes, women are smarter than men. (Yes, I know this has nothing to do with horse racing.)

--I’ve often said if/when horse racing dies, the COD will be listed as suicide. If you have time to research what is going on in Arizona with Arizona Downs closing early because of simulcast issues, and Turf Paradise saying if they have to share some simulcast signals it will close. In the center of the controversy is Monarch Content Management, which is owned by The Stronach Group.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

There really wasn’t a race worthy of feature stature on Friday, but we’ll call it the $40,000 maiden special for horses going six furlongs. The winner was Oil Can Knight with a half-length win over The Longest Night. So, race caller Bobby Neuman got to call Knight vs. Night down the stretch.

Oil Can Knight, trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Abel Cedillo, got a break when Noble Pursuit was a steward’s scratch. It’s unclear the reason. Oil Can Knight paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. General McCarthy was third.

Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview

Most of Saturday’s card is unmemorable but it culminates with a great stakes race in the last go-around of the nine-race card. First post is 1 p.m.

I talked a little bit about the feature at the top, the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs.

Marley’s Freedom is the 6-5 favorite, although will likely go off less. She is eight-of-17 lifetime and has won six of the last nine all at a high level. She won the Go For Wand at Aqueduct and the Santa Monica at Santa Anita. Bob Baffert trains and Drayden Van Dyke will ride.

The second favorite, at 2-1, is Anonymity for Richard Mandella and Flavien Prat. She is three-of-seven lifetime. She’s been off for a while with her last racing being a third in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Sprint. Post is about 5 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 5, 7, 6, 10, 9, 9, 11, 7.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:44 Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Not Surprising Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Art G Is Back (7-5)

12:55 Belmont (6): Grade 3 $250,000 Dwyer Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Code of Honor (4-5)

1:03 Delaware (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Kent Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Empire of War (3-1)

1:09 Parx (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Parx Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Pure Sensation (9-5)

1:30 Belmont (7): Grade 1 $750,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Newspaperofrecord (5-2)

1:37 Delaware (7): Grade 3 $300,000 Delaware Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Jaywalk (6-5)

1:45 Woodbine (8): $100,000 My Dear Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Fast Scene (2-1)

1:50 Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Vow to Recover (8-5)

2:05 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 John A. Nerud Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Promises Fulfilled (2-1)

2:12 Delaware (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Gaining (3-1)

2:44 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Digital Age (9-2)

3:18 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $700,000 Suburban Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Catholic Boy (9-5)

4:58 Los Alamitos (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Marley’s Freedom (6-5)

5:40 Pleasanton (9): $100,000 Everett Nevin Stakes, Cal-breds 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Shady Empire (3-1)

7:00 Prairie Meadows (7): $100,000 Saylorville Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lake Ponchatrain (7-2)

7:33 Prairie Meadows (8): $100,000 Iowa Distaff Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mylady Curlin (2-1)

Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 9 Into Rissa (6-1)

Into Rissa races protected today for trainer Gary Sherlock and also drops in class. We see a sharp workout July 1, a best of the day three-furlong, 36-second work. Ran a closing second last out at five furlongs on turf to miss by only ¾ of a length and passed the winner on the gallop out. Adds more distance Saturday and the 6-1 morning line is excellent value. Has the top speed in this race and the best late kick.

Friday’s result: Sippin' Tea Time looked great on paper and that was about it. She ran last and never looked like she would do anything.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Wambui (3-1)

This filly is back with maidens after veering inward while getting bumped back when away slow in last seventh-place trial outing. She showed run on her mind past the wire vs. strong field that included winner Mental Error, a two-time futurity finalist. She now catches a softer-than-normal straight maiden field and the connections of trainer Scott Willoughby and jockey Vinnie Bednar have been solid all year.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, July 5. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.24 45.85 57.50 1:03.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Bad Gary 124 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–4 Cedillo 2.00 6 Afternoon Heat 120 6 2 5–hd 2–1 2–3 2–7 Franco 2.10 2 Calder Vale 120 2 5 4–hd 4–½ 3–3 3–4 Payeras 32.00 3 L'Engineer 120 3 4 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ Roman 7.90 1 Midnight Bandit 124 1 6 2–hd 5–1 5–5 5–9 Mn Garcia 1.80 5 Here I Go Indy 120 5 3 6 6 6 6 Guce 22.40 4 BIG BAD GARY 6.00 3.00 2.80 6 AFTERNOON HEAT 3.00 2.80 2 CALDER VALE 4.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-3) $8.78 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $34.70 Winner–Big Bad Gary Grr.c.4 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Palace Royale (IRE), by Perugino. Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $65,888 Exacta Pool $34,298 Superfecta Pool $20,523 Trifecta Pool $24,940. Scratched–none. BIG BAD GARY quickly assumed command, dictated pace from off the rail, continued on three wide path into the stretch and was never challenged while under few left handed taps and hand urging. AFTERNOON HEAT settled outside, was caught five abreast into the bend, remained on same path around the turn and chased the winner home. CALDER VALE bumped lightly with outside rival at the start, tracked pacesetter from between foes, raced on two wide path most of the way and drew clear from others for the show. L'ENGINEER bumped lightly with inside foe leaving the gate, stalked three wide and between rivals into and on the turn and lacked needed late response. MIDNIGHT BANDIT raced along the rail throughout and weakened some in the drive. HERE I GO INDY caught four deep and between rivals into and on the turn, dropped back bit around the bend, later shifted inward and also weakened. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 24.77 48.34 1:13.17 1:25.27 1:37.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gray Admiral 121 2 3 2–1½ 1–hd 1–3½ 1–4½ 1–10 Roman 3.20 5 Jump the Tracks 116 4 4 4 4 4 2–½ 2–½ Leon 0.60 1 Lead Star 120 1 2 1–1½ 2–2½ 2–2 3–1 3–1¾ Delgadillo 3.00 3 Fishel 124 3 1 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 4 4 Sanchez 11.30 2 GRAY ADMIRAL 8.40 2.60 5 JUMP THE TRACKS 2.20 1 LEAD STAR $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.40 $1 TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $7.60 Winner–Gray Admiral Grr.g.4 by Twirling Candy out of Ambient, by Rockport Harbor. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $62,776 Daily Double Pool $15,410 Exacta Pool $27,317 Trifecta Pool $14,702. Scratched–Point Guard. GRAY ADMIRAL stalked between foes around the first turn, moved up to duel outside the leader on the backstretch, took the lead at the half mile pole, opened a clear advantage on the second turn and drew away from his foes through the lane. JUMP THE TRACKS chased off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came into the stretch three wide, was unable to threaten the winner but gained the place in the late going. LEAD STAR was hustled to the early lead into the first turn, dueled inside the winner on the backstretch, could not match strides with that foe on the second turn, weakened through the lane and was edged for second late. FISHEL stalked three wide around the first turn and off the rail down the backstretch, came into the stretch between horses and failed to threaten in the lane. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.05 45.47 57.55 1:10.35 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Chay Up and Away 124 4 1 1–2½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd Maldonado 1.10 3 Fracas 115 3 2 2–1 2–2½ 2–4 2–3½ Velez 3.00 5 Red Stich 124 5 3 4–hd 4–½ 3–2½ 3–1½ Mn Garcia 7.90 2 Whirling 115 2 5 5 5 5 4–3 Diaz, Jr. 2.10 1 Blew by You 120 1 4 3–2 3–1 4–hd 5 Roman 26.00 4 CHAY UP AND AWAY 4.20 3.00 2.40 3 FRACAS 4.60 2.80 5 RED STICH 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $6.60 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $23.30 Winner–Chay Up and Away Ch.m.5 by Sway Away out of My Little Cokie, by Posse. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, RichardMeister & Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Hemaidan, Akram, Homeidan, Abe Malek, Pagano, Ray and Poppert, John J.. Mutuel Pool $68,128 Daily Double Pool $8,924 Exacta Pool $30,059 Trifecta Pool $28,153. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-2-4) paid $26.40. Pick Three Pool $23,915. CHAY UP AND AWAY quickly stepped to clear lead, controlled pace while bit off the rail, had that cushion dissolve into the lane, fought back inside, inched away in deep stretch and held under urging. FRACAS settled from the outside, whittled gap on pacesetter around the turn, came four wide into the lane, bid outside winner then poked her nose in front passing three-sixteenths marker and battled gamely to the wire to narrowly miss outside winner. RED STICH chased outside rival early, continued three then four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. WHIRLING bobbled slightly leaving the gate, came off the rail, raced three wide departing the turn and was no late threat. BLEW BY YOU chased inside runner-up early, saved ground to the stretch and lacked any rally. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 44.60 57.46 1:10.37 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Oil Can Knight 120 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–½ Cedillo 0.40 6 The Longest Night 120 5 2 2–3 2–6 2–6 2–9 Mn Garcia 2.00 2 General McCarthy 120 2 5 4–3 4–2 4–3½ 3–½ Espinoza 20.00 4 Love and Hold 120 3 1 3–2 3–2½ 3–2 4–4 Allen 23.80 5 Sharpshootingeorge 120 4 3 5 5 5 5 Payeras 13.60 1 OIL CAN KNIGHT 2.80 2.10 2.10 6 THE LONGEST NIGHT 2.60 2.10 2 GENERAL MCCARTHY 3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $1.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-4) $1.57 $1 TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $5.50 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-3) $3.80 Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable, Keh, Steven, Knight, Scott and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $82,904 Daily Double Pool $9,995 Exacta Pool $38,998 Superfecta Pool $15,296 Trifecta Pool $23,876. Scratched–Noble Pursuit. $1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $16.40. Pick Three Pool $9,431. $1 Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $11.70. OIL CAN KNIGHT bumped with outside rival in opening strides, rushed up inside to engage rival, dueled into and on the turn from the inside, edged away in upper stretch and staved off rival in final yards. THE LONGEST NIGHT dueled or forced the pace outside winner into and around the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out under left handed urging, lost contact with same rival, fought back under right handed urging but missed outside winner. GENERAL MCCARTHY bumped with winner shortly after start, settled off rail and well off leading duo, chased three wide, came out further leaving the turn and was no late factor. LOVE AND HOLD broke alertly then was taken off leading duo, dropped back into and on the turn, drifted out five wide entering the stretch and lost the show late. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE reserved while angling over early, chased inside thereafter and lacked any late response. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,000. Time 24.29 47.68 1:12.13 1:24.36 1:37.31 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Topaz Time 124 4 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–1 1–1 Delgadillo 0.80 2 Norwegian 110 2 1 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–6 2–9 Diaz, Jr. 2.00 1 Reinahermosa 121 1 4 5 5 4–½ 4–6 3–4 Payeras 16.00 5 Blueberry Princess 117 5 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–3½ 3–hd 4–11 Sanchez 3.80 3 Sippin' Sweet Tea 117 3 5 4–1 4–½ 5 5 5 Cedillo 13.80 4 TOPAZ TIME 3.60 2.20 2.10 2 NORWEGIAN 2.60 2.20 1 REINAHERMOSA 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $4.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $3.60 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $9.60 Winner–Topaz Time Ch.m.6 by Benchmark out of Tribal Gem, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Triple M Racing (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: SJK Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $89,205 Daily Double Pool $7,284 Exacta Pool $42,304 Trifecta Pool $37,317. Claimed–Norwegian by Donn Start. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $5.00. Pick Three Pool $21,513. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $3.60. $1 Pick Four (2-4-1/3-4) 4 correct paid $30.30. Pick Four Pool $53,650. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-4-1/3-4) 5 correct paid $51.15. Pick Five Pool $153,869. TOPAZ TIME sped to the early lead, set the pace down the backstretch and around the second turn, veered out nearing the furlong marker, came back in and held a rival safe to the wire. NORWEGIAN stalked inside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, bid for the lead nearing the furlong marker while the leader drifted out, could not pass that foe in the final furlong but was a clear second. REINAHERMOSA chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside a rival on the second turn, improved her position on the inside in the lane but was no threat for the major awards. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS stalked the pace outside a foe on the backstretch and second turn and weakened through the stretch. SIPPIN' SWEET TEA chased on the outside and did not threaten in the lane. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the incident in midstretch and ruled that even though the winner veered out , it did not alter the original order of finish. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 21.85 45.67 57.66 1:04.10 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Duranga 117 5 4 3–2 3–3 1–½ 1–2 Velez 1.10 5 Todos Santos 124 4 5 5 5 5 2–1 Pereira 2.80 1 Empress of Lov 119 1 3 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 3–½ Leon 22.40 3 Angels N Devildogs 124 3 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–7 Gryder 3.30 2 Red Livy 117 2 1 1–½ 1–1½ 3–½ 5 Diaz, Jr. 4.20 6 DURANGA 4.20 2.80 2.10 5 TODOS SANTOS 3.40 2.40 1 EMPRESS OF LOV 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $7.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3) $3.64 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $14.10 Winner–Duranga Dbb.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Fay, Chad, Crawford, Patrick and Anderson, Jeffrey D.. Mutuel Pool $106,476 Daily Double Pool $8,021 Exacta Pool $53,434 Superfecta Pool $25,089 Trifecta Pool $36,859. Scratched–Sturdy One. $1 Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $6.00. Pick Three Pool $9,351. DURANGA settled outside, moved up four wide around the turn, came out further into the stretch, rallied from the outside, reached front nearing eighth marker and pulled clear under hand pressure. TODOS SANTOS was slow into stride, chased well off the rail, exited the turn five wide, remained well off the fence and was along late for the place. EMPRESS OF LOV chased early from the inside, drifted out four wide departing the bend, remained well off the rail and was along late for minor award. ANGELS N DEVILDOGS forced the early pace outside leader, was fanned four wide entering the stretch, gained momentarily lead from between foes but had little left for the final eighth and lost placing. RED LIVY (IRE) stumbled leaving the gate, quickly and rushed up to grab slim lead, set pace while bit off the rail into the lane, came in through the drive and gave way in the final eighth. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.29 45.88 58.54 1:10.96 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Magnificent Q T 124 8 2 7–3 7–7 4–1½ 1–3 Espinoza 4.80 7 Hansen Tale Blues 124 6 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–1 2–1¼ Franco 3.40 1 Thanks 122 1 5 4–1½ 3–1 2–hd 3–1 Maldonado 9.40 6 Laker Jet 120 5 3 5–hd 5–1 5–hd 4–¾ Cedillo 24.40 8 Darpa 124 7 7 6–½ 6–2 6–1½ 5–½ Talamo 1.30 4 Aleda Lutz 113 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 6–2 Velez 7.70 10 Tengs Wonder 117 9 6 3–½ 4–hd 7–5 7–2 Diaz, Jr. 32.60 5 Mongolian Midnight 124 4 8 9 9 8–hd 8–2½ Mn Garcia 15.40 3 Tip Tap Time 120 2 9 8–2 8–2 9 9 Flores 38.20 9 MAGNIFICENT Q T 11.60 5.20 3.40 7 HANSEN TALE BLUES 5.40 3.60 1 THANKS 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $30.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-1-6) $131.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-1-6-8) $6,868.90 $1 TRIFECTA (9-7-1) $145.30 Winner–Magnificent Q T Dbb.f.4 by Decarchy out of Cayton, by Tribal Rule. Bred by George Saadeh & Tom Braden (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy . Owner: Cassidy, James M., Saadeh, George and Saroni, Jr., Alfred B.. Mutuel Pool $164,162 Daily Double Pool $49,065 Exacta Pool $103,649 Superfecta Pool $62,227 Super High Five Pool $19,846 Trifecta Pool $67,436. Scratched–Lala Fleur. $1 Pick Three (4-6-9) paid $29.30. Pick Three Pool $33,947. $1 Pick Four (1/3-4-4/6-9) 4 correct paid $48.30. Pick Four Pool $150,650. $2 Pick Six (2-4-1/3-4-4/6-9) 5 out of 6 paid $22.00. $2 Pick Six (2-4-1/3-4-4/6-9) 6 correct paid $1,054.20. Pick Six Pool $111,920. MAGNIFICENT Q T settled outside, chased four then three wide into the stretch, angled out for room passing three-sixteenths marker, surged under asking from the outside, inhaled rivals and powered away late. HANSEN TALE BLUES broke out and bumped rival, dueled three deep into and around the turn, continued three abreast in upper stretch, gained slim advantage but had little resistance for winner later in the drive. THANKS contested the pace from along the rail, continued prominently from the inside well into the stretch but weakened some approaching the wire. LAKER JET settled off the rail, moved up three wide, loomed behind leading trio approaching the stretch, came out further and went willingly to the wire. DARPA bumped by inside rival at the start, chased between then four wide, angled inward on the turn but was out finished from between foes late. ALEDA LUTZ dueled from between rivals into the stretch, continued in same path through the drive but weakened some in the final eighth. TENGS WONDER was forwardly placed from the outside, stalked, four then five wide on the turn, came out further entering the lane and weakened. MONGOLIAN MIDNIGHT was slow into stride, chased while slightly off the rail, raced on two path into the stretch and lacked needed response. TIP TAP TIME hopped slightly in a slow start, lagged back from along the rail, saved ground but never reached contention.