Racing! Game Winner to run today at Los Al

It’s not often that Los Alamitos gets an Eclipse Award winner and Breeders’ Cup winner at the track after the horse has won those honors. But that’s what you’ve got on Saturday in the Los Alamitos Derby. Game Winner is the horse that’s worth the price of admission. Actually, given how inexpensive it is to go to Los Al, he’s worth more than the price of admission and parking, which can be free.

Rather than prattling on about Game Winner, which you can get in a story I did for the Los Angeles Times online and print editions, (Just click here.) let’s do a quick refresher on some horse terms.

It’s for those of you new to the game, and they can be cues as to what kind of race it might be.

Derby (As in Los Alamitos Derby): These are races for 3-year-olds, plain and simple. Think of Kentucky Derby, or Santa Anita Derby . And, if you are ever talk about a horse that won the Kentucky Derby, please don’t ask if they are the favorite for next year. They will never run in a Derby, anywhere and anyplace, after they are 3.

Futurity (As in Los Alamitos Futurity): These are races for 2-year-olds. You just have to get a handle on the root word in futurity, which is future. These are horses whose future is in front of you.

Oaks (As in Kentucky Oaks): This is a race for 3-year-old fillies. It’s not that fillies can’t run in open competition against males, it’s just that they usually don’t. They are eligible because the Derby races are open to all.

Handicap (As in Santa Anita Handicap): This isn’t really as big a deal as it used to be, but the better, almost always older, horses carry more weight than the other horses. There used to be huge discrepancies but nowadays most weights are within a couple of sausage McMuffin with eggs of each other.

Allowance/optional claimer : OK, this is one of the most misunderstood of all the categories. Last year, Kosta Hronis , the soon to be an Eclipse Award winner as owner of the year (along with his brother), offered up this explanation to The Times newsletter.

“I wanted to explain the term optional claiming race. For example, Sawyer’s Hill (in January of last year) has already won at that level if they want to race back at that level you must be in for the claim.

“The conditions of the race dictate the optional claiming for each race. If you meet the conditions you are not in for the claim but if you already won that race at a level and want to race in it again you must be eligible for someone to claim your horse.”

I think we’ve already previewed the eight-race card with the mention of the Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby. It should be little more than a nice paid workout for the Eclipse Award and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, Game Winner. It goes off as the sixth race at about 3:30 p.m.

The seventh race is an allowance/optional claimer and the eighth is a 10-horse maiden special weight. As we’ve mentioned before, the horse shortage precipitated by Santa Anita has had a devastating effect on Los Alamitos and the field size.

El Koreano has a win and a second last year from three starts here. Has the top last race speed and has as much speed as the favorites today. We are getting excellent value with a juicy 8-1 morning line in this five-horse race. Not risked for a claim today in a sign of optimism. Jockey wins 21% for this trainer who is 23% on the year.

This full brother to two-time 2019 derby winner Powerful Favorite ran to his breeding with an eye-catching 1 ½-length maiden win in last start when covering 300 yards with big strides in 15.56. He broke slow from the rail in first two starts and now gets an additional yards in the final Governor’s Cup Futurity trial. I suggest a win bet and key in the exotics over No. 1, Sass Go Blue, No. 5 Chickititas Favorite and No. 6 Tell Cartel.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, July 12. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $13,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 23.01 47.12 59.00 1:05.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Royal Seeker 117 4 4 6 4–½ 3–1 1–½ Peterson 2.40 6 Frankie Machine 124 6 3 4–hd 5–2 2–½ 2–nk Puglisi 2.20 3 Moon Juice 124 3 1 1–hd 1–1 1–hd 3–4 Flores 1.60 5 Skagit River 124 5 2 3–1 2–hd 4–2 4–1½ Aragon 46.30 2 Summer Buddha 117 2 6 5–hd 6 5–hd 5–2 Velez 12.20 1 Lucky Patrick 117 1 5 2–1 3–1 6 6 Diaz, Jr. 7.90

4 ROYAL SEEKER 6.80 3.60 2.10 6 FRANKIE MACHINE 3.80 2.60 3 MOON JUICE 2.40

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-5) $7.98 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $18.70

Winner–Royal Seeker B.g.5 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Camille C, by Roman Dancer. Bred by Carlos Polanco (CA). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Daisy Pineda. Mutuel Pool $40,734 Exacta Pool $22,330 Superfecta Pool $12,226 Trifecta Pool $17,900. Scratched–none.

ROYAL SEEKER hopped slightly at the start, stalked outside a rival then between foes into the turn, continued alongside a rival leaving the turn, angled inward in midstretch, bid inside, took a short lead under urging in deep stretch, drifted out some late but gamely prevailed. FRANKIE MACHINE stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid three wide a furlong out and went on willingly late. MOON JUICE dueled between horses then outside a rival, inched away just off the rail on the turn, fought back between foes in the final furlong and was in tight nearing the wire. SKAGIT RIVER had speed three deep between foes then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, steadied in tight off heels a furlong out and weakened late. SUMMER BUDDHA hopped and was bumped between horses at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, swung out four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LUCKY PATRICK had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.56 46.32 58.64 1:05.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Union Ride 123 1 7 4–hd 4–3 1–1½ 1–5 Flores 3.30 4 My Way Out 123 4 4 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ 2–hd Fuentes 16.80 7 Vermeer 116 7 3 3–1½ 3–½ 2–1 3–6 Velez 3.20 6 Dairy Kid 118 6 5 6–1½ 5–hd 5–3 4–7 Payeras 39.30 5 The Supply Program 123 5 6 7 7 6–½ 5–¾ Pedroza 19.70 3 Street Image 123 3 1 1–1 1–1 4–4 6–3 Mn Garcia 0.70 2 Acadia Fleet 118 2 2 5–1 6–1 7 7 Linares 61.80

1 UNION RIDE 8.60 5.40 2.80 4 MY WAY OUT 10.40 6.00 7 VERMEER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $44.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-6) $88.05 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-7) $137.10

Winner–Union Ride B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Union Waters, by Dixie Union. Bred by Elm Tree Farm, LLC, Windways Farm, Ltd,Time Will Tell, LLC & Jeff Awtrey (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables, Palma, Hector O. and Smith, David. Mutuel Pool $63,062 Daily Double Pool $12,785 Exacta Pool $44,220 Superfecta Pool $26,377 Trifecta Pool $32,848. Scratched–none.

UNION RIDE stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, continued inside, came out in upper stretch, took the lead outside a foe in upper stretch, inched away under urging and drew clear. MY WAY OUT stalked between horses then outside a rival or off the rail, bid between horses in upper stretch and edged a foe for the place. VERMEER close up stalking the pace outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, bid three wide in upper stretch and was edged for second. DAIRY KID chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. THE SUPPLY PROGRAM settled between rivals then outside a foe, continued just off the rail on the turn and weakened. STREET IMAGE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ACADIA FLEET saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.22 46.11 58.07 1:04.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 It's Just Bob 124 3 1 3–hd 2–½ 1–½ 1–¾ Bednar 2.10 2 Rmanie's Grey Suit 117 2 7 5–hd 4–hd 3–1 2–1½ Velez 9.80 5 Curly's Mark 124 5 2 6–2 6–1½ 4–½ 3–½ Flores 1.10 7 Capes Hot Rocket 124 7 4 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ 4–2½ Aragon 3.80 4 Calie View 124 4 3 4–1½ 3–1 5–2½ 5–5 Arana 35.20 6 Mr Bingley 120 6 5 7 7 6–½ 6–5 Linares 59.50 1 Seattle Encounter 124 1 6 2–hd 5–½ 7 7 Sanchez 17.40

3 IT'S JUST BOB 6.20 3.80 3.00 2 RMANIE'S GREY SUIT 7.20 3.40 5 CURLY'S MARK 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $23.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-7) $14.80 $1 TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $65.90

Winner–It's Just Bob Dbb.g.6 by Big Drama out of Margie's Magic, by Tiger Ridge. Bred by Verbarctic Farm (FL). Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Owner: Richard R. Patenaude. Mutuel Pool $64,718 Daily Double Pool $8,991 Exacta Pool $38,327 Superfecta Pool $28,795 Trifecta Pool $32,324. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $20,074.

IT'S JUST BOB bobbled slightly at the start, stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came out and bid outside the pacesetter in the stretch, gained the lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under some urging. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT stalked a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, angled inward in midstretch and finished willingly. CURLY'S MARK between horses early, stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and edged the pacesetter late for third. CAPES HOT ROCKET sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, came out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive then was edged late for the show. CALIE VIEW close up stalking the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MR BINGLEY brushed the gate at the start, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and did not rally. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.42 46.23 58.53 1:05.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fuega 124 8 2 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2½ Mn Garcia 2.60 1 Rolinga 120 1 1 4–hd 5–1½ 3–3 2–½ Fuentes 7.40 3 La Purissima 120 3 5 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 3–4 Pedroza 0.80 7 Laker Jet 120 7 7 5–½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ Cedillo 8.00 4 Summer in Cyprus 113 4 8 6–hd 6–2 5–2½ 5–7 Velez 11.10 2 Chocolatita for Me 120 2 6 7–1½ 8 6–1½ 6–5 Pena 57.30 5 Havasu Hunni 120 5 4 2–½ 3–1 7–1½ 7–½ Bednar 41.10 6 Derby Royalty 120 6 3 8 7–hd 8 8 Payeras 76.70

8 FUEGA 7.20 4.00 2.80 1 ROLINGA 5.60 2.60 3 LA PURISSIMA 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $45.40 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-7) $10.49 $1 TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $46.10

Winner–Fuega Dbb.f.4 by Union Rags out of Palau, by Kingmambo. Bred by Kretz Racing Stable (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $94,543 Daily Double Pool $7,724 Exacta Pool $54,316 Superfecta Pool $57,783 Trifecta Pool $52,041. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-8) paid $68.70. Pick Three Pool $10,338.

FUEGA pressed the pace three deep then outside a rival leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled under urging past midstretch and cleared late. ROLINGA stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. LA PURISSIMA bobbled some at the start, had speed between horses, dueled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, fought back in the drive, could not match the winner late and just lost second. LAKER JET stalked outside then four wide into the turn, continued outside on the bend and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SUMMER IN CYPRUS broke slowly, chased off the rail then was in tight between rivals into the turn, continued outside a foe then three wide into the stretch and did not rally. CHOCOLATITA FOR ME stalked a bit off the rail then steadied between horses into the turn, continued alongside a foe, angled to the inside in the stretch and weakened. HAVASU HUNNI had speed between foes to duel for the lead, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened. DERBY ROYALTY chased between horses then dropped back off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.14 47.76 1:13.23 1:26.47 1:39.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Nileist 124 5 4 6–½ 2–hd 1–½ 1–hd 1–ns Fuentes 3.10 7 Dawood 124 6 6 5–hd 6–1½ 5–2½ 3–1½ 2–2 Delgadillo 0.80 4 Refractometer 120 3 3 3–½ 5–1 3–1 2–1½ 3–2½ Cedillo 8.30 3 King Parker 111 2 1 2–1 3–hd 2–hd 4–hd 4–nk Velez 35.40 8 Temple View 113 7 5 4–hd 7 6–½ 6–5 5–3 Diaz, Jr. 19.70 2 Rocket Ship 120 1 2 1–½ 1–1 4–1½ 5–3 6–20 Gryder 4.10 5 Fort Dodge 115 4 7 7 4–hd 7 7 7 Leon 27.10

6 NILEIST 8.20 3.40 3.60 7 DAWOOD 2.40 2.20 4 REFRACTOMETER 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $57.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-3) $28.82 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $46.60

Winner–Nileist Dbb.r.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Oleanda Avenue, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton &Silver Fern Farm (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC, Battle Born Racing Stable, MyRacehorse.com, Bussey, Kevin and Waldner, Sam. Mutuel Pool $91,549 Daily Double Pool $8,867 Exacta Pool $48,273 Superfecta Pool $34,501 Trifecta Pool $37,183. Scratched–Bryan Habana (ARG). $1 Pick Three (3-8-6) paid $64.10. Pick Three Pool $19,003. $1 Pick Four (1-3-8-6) 4 correct paid $295.20. Pick Four Pool $63,771. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-3-8-6) 5 correct paid $658.65. Pick Five Pool $189,121.

NILEIST bumped at the start, stalked between horses then bid between foes on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out despite right handed urging in the drive and held on gamely. DAWOOD four wide into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and closed willingly to just miss. REFRACTOMETER broke out and bumped a rival, stalked off the rail then outside, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, continued to battle outside the winner in the drive and steadied between foes late. KING PARKER stalked off the rail then three deep, bid three wide between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, angled din some in the drive and weakened. TEMPLE VIEW five wide into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, came out in the drive and lacked a rally. ROCKET SHIP had speed just off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn and weakened in the stretch. FORT DODGE bumped between horses and squeezed back at the start, angled in and went up inside to stalk the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in late stretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to REFRACTOMETER did not cost that runner a finish position.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.69 46.37 58.83 1:11.98

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Time for Kisses 123 4 3 2–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–nk Payeras 16.70 1 All Tea All Shade 116 1 5 6 6 5–4 2–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 3.00 6 Tick Tock 116 6 1 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd Velez 4.80 3 Bam Bams Lil River 123 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 4–3 Espinoza 1.10 2 Staythirstymyamigo 123 2 4 4–1½ 4–3 4–1 5–7 Fuentes 11.20 5 Gadot 123 5 6 5–1½ 5–½ 6 6 Gryder 5.50

4 TIME FOR KISSES 35.40 9.80 5.20 1 ALL TEA ALL SHADE 4.60 3.00 6 TICK TOCK 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $166.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $77.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3) $58.51 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $269.20

Winner–Time for Kisses Dbb.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of River Kiss, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: London, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Zondlo, Eugene. Mutuel Pool $73,801 Daily Double Pool $8,718 Exacta Pool $35,959 Superfecta Pool $18,047 Trifecta Pool $28,914. Claimed–Bam Bams Lil River by Robert Vanderdussen. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-6-4) paid $285.70. Pick Three Pool $19,384.

TIME FOR KISSES dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out sharply despite right handed urging a sixteenth out, fought back to a slim lead in late stretch and held gamely. ALL TEA ALL SHADE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and rallied along the fence in late stretch to just miss. TICK TOCK pressed the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back and drifted out some in the stretch and was edged late for third. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn and again into the stretch and lacked a rally. GADOT dropped back and settled off the rail early, drifted out on the turn to come five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.97 45.81 58.27 1:05.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tiger Mom 117 4 3 2–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ 1–3 Velez 0.50 5 Luv Is All U Need 117 5 6 5–1 5–1½ 2–2 2–1 Diaz, Jr. 5.90 7 Forbidden Command 124 7 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 3–1½ 3–3½ Payeras 10.20 1 Spectacular Storm 124 1 1 4–2 4–hd 4–½ 4–ns Guce 7.50 8 She'sluckythatway 117 8 9 9 8–2 6–hd 5–1¼ Peterson 7.50 6 Sharp Image 120 6 5 8–4 9 9 6–½ Bednar 36.10 9 G Money Rules 124 9 8 7–½ 7–1 7–2 7–10 Harvey 110.40 3 Miss Napper Tandy 119 3 4 1–hd 2–1 5–1½ 8–1¼ Leon 61.00 2 Gayebird 122 2 2 3–½ 3–½ 8–hd 9 Aragon 33.90

4 TIGER MOM 3.00 2.40 2.20 5 LUV IS ALL U NEED 3.60 3.00 7 FORBIDDEN COMMAND 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $74.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-1) $17.14 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $38.60

Winner–Tiger Mom Ch.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of La Fille Du Roi, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). Bred by Schroeder Farms, LLC (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $138,883 Daily Double Pool $11,153 Exacta Pool $92,036 Superfecta Pool $76,526 Trifecta Pool $75,815. Claimed–Luv Is All U Need by Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Trainer: Angela Aquino. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $154.70. Pick Three Pool $16,428.

TIGER MOM dueled four wide, took the lead and inched away off the rail on the turn, kicked away under urging in the stretch and proved best. LUV IS ALL U NEED stalked off the rail then outside leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and held second. FORBIDDEN COMMAND chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. SPECTACULAR STORM pressed the pace inside, was shuffled back into the turn, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY settled off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and improved position in the drive. SHARP IMAGE between horses early, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. G MONEY RULES chased off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MISS NAPPER TANDY dueled three deep between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and gave way in the final furlong. GAYEBIRD dueled between horses, dropped back and angled in on the turn and also gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.71 47.80 1:12.76 1:25.71 1:39.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Miss Omnipotent 111 8 6 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ Diaz, Jr. 14.60 7 Gallantlystreaming 111 7 5 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–3 Velez 3.60 3 Reds Sacred Appeal 118 3 1 4–1 4–1 3–2½ 3–3 3–3 Roman 4.50 4 Solarium 124 4 4 5–½ 5–hd 4–hd 4–2½ 4–3½ Espinoza 16.80 6 Decorated for Gold 120 6 8 6–hd 7–2½ 5–1½ 5–2 5–hd Pena 3.10 2 Info's Treasure 120 2 3 7–2½ 6–½ 6–2 6–5 6–16 Hernandez 32.70 9 Derby Lady 118 9 7 8 8 7–4 7–8 7–17 Payeras 10.80 1 Twinkle Dream 120 1 2 3–1½ 3–hd 8 8 8 Flores 20.10 5 Oligarchy 120 5 9 dnf Cedillo 2.70

8 MISS OMNIPOTENT 31.20 12.20 7.60 7 GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) 6.00 4.20 3 REDS SACRED APPEAL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $84.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-3-4) $207.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-3-4-6) Carryover $6,104 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-3) $291.70

Winner–Miss Omnipotent Dbb.f.3 by Ultimate Eagle out of Miss Communication, by Langfuhr. Bred by William Berman (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Nick Keshishian. Mutuel Pool $135,707 Daily Double Pool $58,274 Exacta Pool $77,927 Superfecta Pool $67,763 Super High Five Pool $7,997 Trifecta Pool $66,039. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-4-8) paid $372.60. Pick Three Pool $53,731. $1 Pick Four (6-4-4-8) 4 correct paid $1,964.10. Pick Four Pool $180,155. $2 Pick Six (3-8-6-4-4-8) 5 out of 6 paid $375.00. Pick Six Pool $21,299. Pick Six Carryover $11,379.

MISS OMNIPOTENT stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and rallied under some urging in the final furlong to get up nearing the wire. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, drifted out a bit into the stretch, remained clear in the final furlong then was run down late. REDS SACRED APPEAL stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch, ducked in sharply in midstretch nearly unseating the rider and having that one lose the left iron briefly, then continued along the rail for the show. SOLARIUM was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted in some in the drive and lacked a rally. DECORATED FOR GOLD chased outside then four wide on the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. INFO'S TREASURE chased inside then a bit off the rail, split horses into the second turn and did not rally. DERBY LADY settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, went around a rival into thee stretch and lacked a further response. TWINKLE DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch. OLIGARCHY refused to break and stood in the gate. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start of OLIGARCHY and the stretch run of REDS SACRED APPEAL but made no change when they ruled each of those runners was the cause of her own trouble.