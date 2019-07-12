Bob Baffert’s Game Winner is the big favorite in Los Alamitos Derby

Game Winner is the 1-5 favorite in the Grade 3 $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby, which is likely to be little more than a 1 1/8-mile paid workout, especially with a field of only four horses. Game Winner, who won the Eclipse Award as best 2-year-old and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, hasn’t run since the Kentucky Derby, where he was awarded fifth place after the disqualification of Maximum Security.