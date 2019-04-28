Minjee Lee and Nanna Koerstz Madsen fight for lead at Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open

No. 3 is a 350-yard dogleg right with a fairway sloping left to right that is not quite as precipitous as a double-diamond ski slope. It bends to the right around a large eucalyptus that protects a green already well fortified on three sides by the creek that runs throughout this course. That tree caught her second shot left her another 50 yards to the green. Her pitch was long, her chip back was poor and suddenly her scorecard had a seven on it.