Marcos Giron gives Milos Ranoic a scare — and UCLA fans a thrill — before Indian Wells exit

The first solid hint that this might not be the usual early-round blood-letting of a top player over a hopeful was in Raonic’s service game at 1-2 of the first set. He won the game with first serves of 141 mph, 140, 139 and 137. But he didn’t win the game at love because, on the 141 serve, Giron not only got it back in play but also won the point. You will see that happen a handful of times the rest of the season.