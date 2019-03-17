NCAA bracket: What time does Selection Sunday start, and what channel is it on?

It’s time to find out which teams will be playing in the NCAA tournament.
Selection Sunday is here, and the 68-team men’s basketball bracket will be revealed on CBS at 3 p.m. PDT. A live stream of the bracket reveal also will be available on NCAA.com.
Thirty-two teams will receive automatic bids, and 36 teams will make up the rest of the at-large pool. The tournament tips off Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games.
The women's 64-team bracket will be revealed Monday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Villanova, last year’s champions, could potentially challenge for the title, but the Wildcats will have plenty of teams looking to claim their crown. Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State, Kentucky, Gonzaga and Virginia are among the favorites to win.
UC Irvine earned an automatic bid Saturday by winning the Big West tournament. It’ll be the only Southern California team in the NCAA tournament after USC and UCLA fell in the Pac-12 tournament.
Here are the teams that have locked in automatic bids so far — some conferences are holding their championship games Sunday.
Automatic bids for 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament
Here are the teams that clinched automatic bids through Saturday.
|Conference
|Team
|ConferenceAmerica East
|TeamVermont (27-6)
|ConferenceAtlantic Coast Conference
|TeamDuke (28-5)
|ConferenceASUN
|TeamLiberty (28-6)
|ConferenceBig 12
|TeamIowa State (22-11)
|ConferenceBig East
|TeamVillanova (25-9)
|ConferenceBig Sky
|TeamMontana (25-8)
|ConferenceBig South
|TeamGardner-Webb (22-11)
|ConferenceBig West
|TeamUC Irvine (30-5)
|ConferenceColonial Athletic
|TeamNortheastern (23-10)
|ConferenceConference USA
|TeamOld Dominion (26-8)
|ConferenceHorizon League
|TeamNorthern Kentucky (26-8)
|ConferenceMetro Atlantic Athletic
|TeamIona (17-15)
|ConferenceMid-American
|TeamBuffalo (30-3)
|ConferenceMid-Eastern Athletic
|TeamNC Central (19-15)
|ConferenceMissouri Valley
|TeamBradley (19-14)
|ConferenceMountain West
|TeamUtah State (27-6)
|ConferenceNortheast
|TeamFairleigh Dickinson (20-13)
|ConferenceOhio Valley
|TeamMurray State (27-4)
|ConferencePac-12
|TeamOregon (22-12)
|ConferencePatriot League
|TeamColegate (23-10)
|ConferenceSouthern
|TeamWofford (29-4)
|ConferenceSouthland
|TeamAbilene Christian (26-6)
|ConferenceSouthwestern Athletic
|TeamPrairie View A&M (21-12)
|ConferenceSummit League
|TeamNorth Dakota State (18-15)
|ConferenceWest Coast
|TeamSaint Mary's (22-11)
|ConferenceWestern Athletic
|TeamNew Mexico State (29-4)