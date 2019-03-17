NCAA tournament: Duke gets top overall seed; Virginia, UNC and Gonzaga also No. 1s

Three teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference — Duke, Virginia and North Carolina — were awarded No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament it was revealed Sunday.
Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference will carry the mantle for this side of the country as the No. 1 seed in the West Region, which will hold Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games at the Honda Center in Anaheim on March 28-30.
The Bulldogs stepped up this season in lieu of a national championship contender from the Pac-12 Conference, which got three teams into the field after Oregon won the Pac-12 tournament and the league’s automatic bid Saturday night in Las Vegas.
No. 12 seed Oregon will play No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the South, No. 9 seed Washington will play No. 8 seed Utah State in the Midwest and No. 11 seed Arizona State will match up with No. 11 seed St. John’s in a “First Four” play-in game for the West in Dayton, Ohio.
UC Irvine, the regular season and tournament champions of the Big West Conference, is seeded No. 13 in the South and will play No. 4 seed Kansas State in the first round.
With the return of star freshman Zion Williamson from a knee injury, Duke won the ACC tournament Saturday night and has been awarded with the No. 1 overall seed.
Michigan State, regular season and tournament champions of the Big Ten Conference, is the No. 2 seed and could face a potential Elite Eight matchup with Duke in the East Region.
Tennessee is the No. 2 seed in the South behind Virginia. Kentucky is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest to North Carolina. Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the West.
The Wolverines won the West Region last season at Staples Center and will have a chance to return to Southern California to launch a repeat trip to the Final Four.