NCAA tournament, South Regional: Iowa beats Cincinnati; Oklahoma routs Mississippi

Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon made a three-point play during Iowa's closing surge, and the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes kept the Big Ten perfect in the NCAA tournament against Cincinnati.
The Hawkeyes rallied from an early hole for a 79-72 victory over the No. 7 seed Bearcats, moving the league to 6-0 with Ohio State and Wisconsin still to play later Friday.
The Hawkeyes (23-11) got their first NCAA tournament win in four years despite what amounted to a home crowd for the Bearcats, who couldn't overcome a subpar game by Jarron Cumberland.
For Cincinnati (28-7), it was another early flameout. The Bearcats haven't made it past the opening weekend for seven straight years.
No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Mississippi 72: Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds as No. 9 seed Oklahoma blitzed Mississippi from the start in a 95-72 victory on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Sooners (20-13) had four players score at least 18 points and shot 58 percent from the field.
Oklahoma scored on eight of its first nine possessions and led 12-0 less than three minutes into the game.
The Sooners advance to play the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia and 16th-seed Gardner-Webb.
Terrence Davis led Ole Miss (20-13) with 17 points.