It was not a good day to be No. 1 at Indian Wells

Osaka also praised her opponent, whom she first faced in 2013. “She was just playing so well and she’s such an incredible player,” Osaka said of Bencic, who will face No. 5 Karolina Pliskova. Osaka also made a point of saying she wasn’t sad about a loss that might have gnawed at her in the past. Winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles has accelerated her maturity, sustaining her through a coaching transition from Sascha Bajin to Jermaine Jenkins. “I feel pretty good right now,” Osaka said, “because I think, given the circumstances, I tried my best and I don’t really have any regrets.”