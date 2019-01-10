Pac-12 basketball roundup: Martin gets Sun Devils going in second half of 80-66 win

Remy Martin scored a season-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, Zylan Cheatham had 17 points and six rebounds, and Arizona State overcame a sloppy first half and beat California 80-66 on Wednesday night.
Rob Edwards added 13 points and six rebounds while Luguentz Dort also scored 13 points for the Sun Devils (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12).
It's the second straight win for Bobby Hurley's squad following back-to-back losses to Princeton and Utah.
Arizona State trailed by 14 late in the first half but closed on an 11-2 run then opened the second half with another big run to take the lead for good.
Martin led the surge with a trio of 3s in a two-minute span, the last of which put the Sun Devils up 60-46.
Matt Bradley's short jumper pulled Cal within 71-63 with 3:30 left before Romello White made consecutive dunks to help Arizona State pull away.
Bradley scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Golden Bears (5-10, 0-3) and Darius McNeill added 16 points. Cal has lost four straight.
Arizona State missed 11 of its first 12 shots and trailed 25-11 with 6:23 left in the first half.
After Hurley called a timeout three minutes later and angrily yelled at a pair of his players, the Sun Devils responded with 12 consecutive points and closed withing 35-33 at halftime.