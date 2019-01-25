Accelerate’s final race is part of an emotional weekend for Hronis Racing

As a 4-year-old, he finished second or third in his first four races but still lacked that signature win. Then, he went up against Arrogate, who won everything as a late-developing 3-year-old and was equally successful as a 4-year-old in the San Diego Handicap. Accelerate won, although Arrogate was clearly not at his best. He returned to the Breeders’ Cup Mile, where he finished ninth.