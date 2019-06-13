Pebble Beach might be Phil Mickelson's last shot to win U.S. Open, career grand slam

This is where Mickelson made his professional debut in the 1992 U.S. Open. There are so many good rounds and visuals on which to draw — not the least of which is blowing away playing partner Woods with a 64 in the final round to win the 2012 AT&T. Just four months ago, Mickelson shot 70-65 at Pebble Beach on the weekend to finish at 19 under and win the AT&T by three shots.