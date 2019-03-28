Nepali golfer Pratima Sherpa one step away from fulfilling dream

Can we please stop using Lakers’ fans reaction to LeBron James passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time scoring list as an indication of how poorly he has been received here? I’ve been hearing that more and more as the Lakers put the finishing touches on this disappointing season. I’m not saying he will go down as one of the most beloved Lakers but as James drove to the basket for a layup to pass Jordan, the below .500 and out of the playoffs Lakers were down 55-37 to the Denver Nuggets midway through the second quarter. There is absolutely no part of that sentence that would make me want to get out of my seat and cheer. Context matters. You don’t think that if James had hit a shot to give the Lakers the lead that people would have been more excited? That play, in that moment got the reaction it deserved.