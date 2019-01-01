Ohio State vs. Washington: A look at how the teams match up for the Rose Bowl

Washington defensive front vs. Ohio State offensive line. Against Michigan’s then-No. 1-ranked defense, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins spent much of the game with a clean pocket from which to pick apart the Wolverines. The result was a 62-39 demolition of the Buckeyes’ rival and Haskins passing for 396 yards and six touchdowns. By the end of the game, the talented redshirt sophomore had vaulted himself into the discussion as perhaps the top quarterback available in April’s NFL draft. Haskins has not made a decision about whether to turn pro, instead choosing to focus on sending Urban Meyer out with a Rose Bowl victory over Washington in the coach’s first appearance in the game. Washington’s secondary, led by lockdown cornerbacks and future NFL draft picks Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller, gets all of the attention, and rightfully so. But if the Huskies’ defensive line and linebackers are not able to get to Haskins and get him out of rhythm, it will be a long day even for Murphy and Miller. If Haskins is given time, the Buckeyes have a way of getting the ball to their playmakers in space. Against Michigan’s man-to-man coverage, it was an array of crossing routes that befuddled the Wolverines and exposed their lack of speed at the second and third levels compared to receivers such as Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and KJ Hill. Expect Washington to mix in more zone coverage and, with a month to prepare, challenge the Buckeyes with new looks and diverse coverages.