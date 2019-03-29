Q&A with Stronach CEO Belinda Stronach on return to racing at Santa Anita: 'All eyes are going to be on us'

I appreciate those that spoke about the positives of Lasix. I’m sympathetic to everyone who has a vested interest in the sport. But we looked at short term, what is the low-hanging fruit that we know we’ve got to do? And we looked at some of the other issues we have to do, and the crop being one that we are very sensitive to because our public demands it. I’m going to credit [chief operating officer] Tim [Ritvo] with a saying: Sometimes we’re in a bubble and we’re focused on the day to day. But the bubble outside our industry is a lot bigger than the bubble we are in, and that bubble demands certain values. The way we treat people and the way we treat our equine athletes. And I’m glad we’re held to that standard.