Meeting to discuss Santa Anita's ability to reassign racing dates canceled

When racing resumes Friday, it will feature an experiment by the Jockeys’ Guild, which plans to not have jockeys carry a riding crop, or whip. The CHRB unanimously passed a first reading on a rule that would eliminate the use of the crop, except in the case involving the rider or horse’s safety. The Guild is opposed to this rule and wants to show the public what a world without riding crops would be like. One factor that will be looked at is whether the mutuel handle is affected, which would indicate the betting public’s acceptance of the change.