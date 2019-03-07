Santa Anita's 21 racing fatalities range from lightly raced to a Breeders' Cup champion

Battle Of Midway (Feb. 23): 5-year-old horse died after a timed workout, just as Just Forget It had. There were 120 horses that completed workouts that day. He was third in the Kentucky Derby and won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He was retired to stud but had trouble getting mares in foal and was returned to the race track. Three weeks earlier, he won the San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita. He was a $410,000 purchase as a yearling and was trained by Hollendorfer.