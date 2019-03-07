Southland basketball: Long Beach State tops UC Riverside 70-57

Deishuan Booker and Edon Maxhuni scored 21 points apiece as Long Beach State beat UC Riverside 70-57 on Wednesday night.
Booker made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Temidayo Yussuf had 11 rebounds for Long Beach State (14-18, 8-8 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight win.
DJ McDonald had 12 points for the Highlanders (9-22, 3-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Menno Dijkstra added 10 points.
The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Long Beach State defeated UC Riverside 71-67 on Feb. 23. UC Riverside finishes out the regular season against UC Davis on the road on Saturday.
MEN THURSDAY
Cal Baptist at Texas Rio Grande Valley 5 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific 6 p.m. (West Coast Conference Tournament, Las Vegas)
UC Irvine at Cal Poly 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge 7 p.m.
PAC-12 WOMEN
Schedule for the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament at MGM Arena in Las Vegas (championship game on ESPN2; all other games on Pac-12 Networks):
THURSDAY: FIRST ROUND
Game 1: No. 12 Colorado (12-17, 2-16) vs. No. 5 Arizona State (19-9, 10-7), 11:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Arizona (17-12, 7-11) vs. No. 9 USC (17-12, 7-11), 2 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 California (18-11, 9-9) vs. No. 10 Washington State (9-20, 4-14), 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Utah (20-9, 9-9) vs. No. 11 Washington (9-20, 2-15), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY: QUARTERFINALS
Game 5: No. 4 UCLA (19-11, 12-6) vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 1 Oregon (27-3, 16-2) vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 Stanford (25-4, 15-3) vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Oregon State (24-6, 14-4) vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY: SEMIFINALS
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY: CHAMPIONSHIP
Game 11: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.