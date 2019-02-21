Syracuse's Jim Boeheim was driving car that killed man, police say

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man walking outside a vehicle on a highway, police said Thursday.
Syracuse police said 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez had been in a car with three others before midnight Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-690 in Syracuse.
Boeheim struck Jimenez while trying to avoid the vehicle. Jimenez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Boeheim, the 74-year-old Basketball Hall of Fame coach, is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said. Police said sobriety tests were administered to Boeheim and were negative for any signs of impairment. No tickets have been issued to Boeheim at this time and the investigation is continuing.
Boeheim has coached at Syracuse for 43 years, winning a national title in 2003 and making five Final Four appearances. His team defeated Louisville 69-49 Wednesday night during a home game.