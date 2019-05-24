David Bakhitiari schools Aaron Rodgers in beer chugging during Bucks-Raptors game

David Bakhitiari is making beer chugging his other talent.
Thursday’s NBA Eastern Conference final between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors was more than just a basketball game between the league’s best teams in the East; it was also a beer-chugging contest.
During a timeout in the first half, Bakhitiari decided to entertain fans in attendance by chugging a beer. Not only did he chug one beer, he had two — and then challenged teammate Aaron Rodgers. Spoiler, it did not fare well for Rodgers.
Bakhitiari 3, Rodgers 0.
Bakhita made it look easy. However, he was not done. He was challenged by fan in attendance who apparently is one of his admirers.
Even the fan was able to chug two beers. It was not looking good for Rodgers.
If you have been keeping count, that was four beers for Bakhitiari. Even the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich took part in the competition and was able to chug one beer.
Rodgers apparently was not impressed with Yelich’s chugging, but Yelich nevertheless able to get the job done.
From afar, the Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford wanted in on the fun and was able to chug his tall beer.
Maybe Rodgers will have better luck on the football field this fall.
The Raptors beat the Bucks 105-99 to take a 3-2 series lead.