Giannis Antetokounmpo still has much to learn on the path to greatness

“I will say Giannis is going to get better,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the Game 6 loss. “I like to think for us and to be excited about his future at 24 — I mean, it's just the easy narrative that this is part of Giannis' [growth]. But I think the thing that makes Giannis unique and exciting is in our minds, we feel like he's going to get a lot better. At 24 some guys are — I don't want to say they are who they are — and some of the great ones at 24 were the same at 30 and 32 and so on and so forth. Giannis, we feel like, has got a lot of room to grow.”