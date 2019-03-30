James Harden and the Rockets continue to fight for an identity, and playoff position

The Houston Rockets had a bad night Tuesday, and for the players and coaches who were with the team a year ago, they know just what a bad night looks like.
Houston had a bad one in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals last year, a game in which they missed an inconceivable 27 consecutive three-point shots in a home loss to the Golden State Warriors. By those standards, the loss Tuesday in Milwaukee was nothing to sweat.
In a showdown with the Bucks, the team with the best record in the NBA that’s almost surely will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, the Rockets took 52 three-pointers and made only 16, just the fourth time in league history a team has taken that many shots from deep without making more.
But after the team pulled themselves out from underneath the pile of bricks, James Harden, the Rockets’ star guard, offered the necessary perspective — the kind Houston is hoping can get them back to where they were last spring.
Houston bounced back to trounce the Denver Nuggets by 27 points on Thursday. Heading into the weekend, the Rockets seem to be in position to finish no worse than the No. 3 spot thanks to Portland’s injuries and a favorable closing schedule that includes a game in Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Clippers.
“We’re in a great spot. We’re in a great spot,” Harden repeated after the loss Tuesday to the Bucks. “We’re fighting for a top seed in the West, which is … we all know how tough that is.”
It’s even tougher after you spot the conference a 26-game head start.
The Rockets’ early-season follies — Houston was in 14th place in the Western Conference standings on Dec. 12 after a 12-14 start — didn’t sink their season thanks to Harden’s MVP-caliber season and to an almost entirely new cast of bench players that joined the team while the season was in progress.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni told the Los Angeles Times before the game with the Bucks. “We just went through a lot. We had different teams, different personalities. With all the injuries, a lot of the guys that are here right now started off not here. Whether these guys are tested and ready to go, we’ll see. But we do feel like we’re in a pretty good spot.
“But, yeah, it was bumpy.”
Beginning on Dec. 13 with a 50-point game in a win over the Lakers, Harden scored at least 30 in 32 consecutive games. During that span, he actually averaged more than 40 points, helping Houston dig out of the early-season hole while point guard Chris Paul and center Clint Capela were sidelined by injuries.
Paul missed a month because of a hamstring injury and Capela was sidelined for a month after injuring a thumb.
Without Paul, the team went 12-5. Without Capela, the Rockets went 9-6.
“I don’t know,” Harden said when asked how his team weathered those injuries. “That’s a good question.”
It was a bit of false modesty considering Harden was wearing a sweatshirt with an MVP campaign slogan crafted by Adidas, his most prominent endorsement, at the time he answered.
Harden’s offensive mastery — if he finishes the season averaging 36 or more points per game, he’ll be just the fourth player to do it and the first since Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 in 1987 — is the most obvious reason why the Rockets have recovered from the adversity. But it’s not the only one.
The Rockets raided the buyout market to land guard Austin Rivers and forward Kenneth Faried at midseason. Danuel House Jr. rejoined the team in mid-March after a contractual standoff forced him to the NBA’s G League.
“We’ve just been trying to figure it out,” Paul said of the second unit.
They’ve had to do it during a stretch when every game matters and most have playoff implications, a scenario Houston wasn’t in a season ago when they had locked up the best record in the league by the end of March.
“I don’t know if we’re better or worse. But I do know one thing that’s different is as we lead up to the playoffs, we’re going to play meaningful games to get a good seed,” D’Antoni told The Times. “Last year, we were locked on. We will be tested some. We’ve got some hard games on the road. It’s one of the first times this year we’ll have our rotation down. …
“I’ll learn some things about us.”
That good spot the Rockets are in? Even a bad night here or there can’t knock them out of it.