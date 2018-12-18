NBA: James Harden scores 47 as Rockets outlast Jazz

James Harden scored 47 points to help the Houston Rockets hold off the Utah Jazz 102-97 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.
Harden, who had triple-doubles against the Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in his last two outngs, earned raves from Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.
“I know he’s the MVP and everything, but this level the last three or four games is where it’s really high,” D’Antoni said. “It’s as good as he's ever played.”
Houston led by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but poor shooting left the Rockets tied 94-94 with about two minutes left. A three-pointer by Harden gave the Rockets the lead for good.
at Golden State 110, Memphis 93: Stephen Curry had 20 points and seven rebounds while adding another accomplishment to his long list: He became just the fifth player in Warriors history to score 15,000 points during the regular season. Teammate Kevin Durant scored 23 points and passed Larry Bird (21,791) for 33rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
at San Antonio 123, Philadelphia 96: Rudy Gay had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan each added 20 for the Spurs, who held an opponent under 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. Aldridge added 10 rebounds and DeRozan had seven assists for the Spurs, who closed a six-game home stand at 5-1.
Milwaukee 107, at Detroit 104: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who battled back after blowing a 15-point lead in the third quarter. The Pistons’ Blake Griffin, who had a triple-double after three quarters, missed two three-pointers in the final 14 seconds. Griffin finished with 19 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers.
at Minnesota 132, Sacramento 105: Karl-Anthony Towns got the Timberwolves started and then enjoyed watching rookie Josh Okogie and the bench deliver the big blow. Towns had 14 points and 14 assists in just 21 minutes, and Okogie scored seven of his season-high 15 points during a 25-2 run in the second quarter.
Phoenix 128, at New York 110: The Suns outscored the Knicks 41-17 in the third quarter and went on to win three straight games for the first time since March 2-5, 2017. Devin Booker tied his season high with 38 points.
at Oklahoma City 121, Chicago 96: Paul George scored 24 points in a Thunder victory and Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 steals for his 111th career triple-double.
Portland 131, at Clippers 127