All-Star Saturday Night: Joe Harris wins three-point contest, Jayson Tatum claims skills title

NBA All-Star Saturday Night opened with a thrilling finish to the skills competition when Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made a half-court shot to beat Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the finals.
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris then upset a star-studded three-point shooting field to claim victory in the second event.
Young was beginning to set his feet for his three-point attempt after navigating the skills course when Tatum gathered himself at mid-court and let a shot fly on the run. It passed under Young’s shot and banked in for the victory.
Young had defeated Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic in the semifinal by craftily throwing the ball ahead of himself to sprint up court for a layup and Doncic methodically dribbled the distance to get a bid lead before the finishing three-point shot.
Doncic defeated Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in the first round.
Tatum beat Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the semfinals after dispatching Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley in the first round.
In the other first-round matchups, Jokic beat fellow big man Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic and Young topped Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.
In the three-point shooting contest, former champion Stephen Curry scored 27 points to lead the first round. Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield had 26 and Harris had 25 to also advance to the championship round.
Harris bettered his score to win with 26, making 12 consecutive shots at one point, while Curry was second at 24 and Hield finished third at 19.
Other first-round scores: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker 23, Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green 23, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki 17, Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry 16, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker 15 and Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton 11.