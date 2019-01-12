Best Game Ever: Kemba Walker's came during UConn's improbable Big East tournament run

“I don’t know. I’ve had a lot of good games, but the best I’ve ever felt was probably the … I don’t know. It was the Big East tournament,” Walker said. “Shoot, it wasn’t even one game. It was the whole tournament really. That whole tournament I felt crazy. I can’t really explain the feeling. It just felt really good. In the championship, we beat Louisville. But I would say the best game was against Syracuse. It was an overtime game. The energy was insane. I don’t really think about that anymore but back then, it was insane. The Big East tournament, it’s the grind of it, the teams. It’s different than the NCAA tournament. It’s harder, in my opinion, just because you’ve played against those guys all season. Five games, five days. The conference was just crazy.”