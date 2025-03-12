Myles Walker is always at the ready to give Roosevelt a spark

Every day at 5 a.m. during the school week, Myles Walker awakens and joins his father, Tony, for a drive to a fitness center, where they put up hundreds of shots on a basketball court. The focus has been on improving his three-point range.

“I’ve been trusting the process and see the results working,” he said.

Walker, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard at Eastvale Roosevelt High, will get his biggest test yet playing in an NBA arena for the first time Saturday when the Mustangs play San Francisco Riordan to decide the state Open Division championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Brayden Burries (left) and Myles Walker led Roosevelt to a 65-64 win over Sierra Canyon. (Dylan Stewart/1550 Sports)

The moment is almost 10 years in the making for Walker and standout teammate Brayden Burries.

“From playing together since we were 8, we have a lot of chemistry and trust each other fully,” Walker said.

While Burries is a McDonald’s All-American and has been the best player in California this season, Walker has been Robin to Burries’ Batman.

Myles Walker of Eastvale Roosevelt is a 5-9 senior point guard. (Steve Galluzzo)

Whenever the Mustangs need a burst of energy or excitement, Walker usually supplies it. He’s got speed, quickness and the ability to make clutch shots. If Burries is struggling, Walker knows he can step up to give him time to regain his form.

“He’s got the biggest heart,” Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said of Walker.

Walker transferred from J.W. North after his sophomore season. That’s when he started using a headband to help keep his braids off his face. Then he decided the headband would stay.

“It’s been lucky for me and I have to wear it every game,” he said.

Myles Walker for three. Roosevelt by 3 pic.twitter.com/HMghVcJCn5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2025

Walker has a scholarship offer from UC Irvine, but his play in the playoffs should open more eyes to what he might be able to do in college. He delivered 20 points in the regional semifinals against top-seeded Harvard-Westlake. He had 10 points and 10 assists in Tuesday’s three-point win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the regional final. He’s averaging 12 points and nearly seven assists a game.

“I feel I have high IQ for the game,” he said. “Even though I’m smaller, I have confidence in myself.”

Opponents have learned they must deal with not only Burries but also Walker, Issac Williamson, a New Mexico commit, and Dominic Copenhagen. When the Mustangs are at their best, multiple players are contributing on offense, rebounding and playing strong defense.

It has led to a 34-3 record going into their final game. Last season they lost in the Southern Section Open Division and Southern California Regional finals. This season was all about redemption, and so far, the Mustangs have come up big in the most important matchups, including back-to-back wins over Mission League powers Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame.

It should come as no surprise that an Inland Empire team has risen up. There have been plenty of examples in recent years, from Corona Centennial with Jared McCain to Chino Hills and the Ball brothers to the days of Riverside King and Kahwi Leonard.

“There’s always been a lot of talent in the Inland Empire, but everyone thinks the L.A. area is better. We’re trying to show the Inland Empire has the best hoops,” Walker said.

This season, the answer is a resounding yes, with Roosevelt setting the standard of excellence and having one final game to prove it to the rest of California.