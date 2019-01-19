Best Game Ever: Andre Drummond felt disrespected as a rising NBA star, and he exploded

“The best game I’ve ever played — it’s probably the rookie-sophomore game where I won MVP — 30 points, 25 rebounds. ... It’s just one of the games where you go out there and have fun. … I was pretty upset that I didn’t make that All-Star team because of the stats I had and how well we were playing. I just went out there and played mad. I said it from the beginning. I told the team, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I’m here to win this MVP and win this game.’ And it ended up happening. It worked out in my favor. That was probably the most fun I had. I knew I had one goal, to win the MVP for my mom.”