Best Game Ever: Jrue Holiday reflects on church league basketball

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Jrue Holiday.
2015 offseason, Porter Ranch, Calif.
When we’ve asked players for their “best game ever,” most people have searched back through their minds for specific days, the game where you hit the big shot, the day you can’t miss, the one where you overcome some obstacle. The New Orleans guard had a different answer. The two-way star for the Pelicans and native Angeleno tried to describe a moment about the joy of playing basketball.
“It’s a good question. It has to be a church league game at Shepherd of the Hills in Porter Ranch. I got to play with (my brother) Justin. I’m not sure if (youngest brother) Aaron played. But you have some NBA players going there to do whatever, but this was just friends. It was a really, really good time. It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed doing, going to the church league and playing. The gym’s pretty normal, a normal-sized gym without the NBA (three-point line). There are guys in there who can really play. But at the same time, it’s just fun. I enjoy basketball. I enjoy the whole thing about it.”