Prep basketball roundup: Heritage Christian duo makes impressive debut

Dillan Shaw, front, scored 22 points and Tae Simmons, center, had 24 points to lead Heritage Christian in its 82-48 win over Oak Park on Monday.

Ten pounds heavier and with bulging biceps, San Diego State commit Tae Simmons of Heritage Christian sure looked the part of a dominant inside player Monday night in Heritage Christian’s 82-48 season-opening win over Oak Park.

He finished with eight dunks, 24 points and 15 rebounds. He’s 6 feet 6, 220 pounds and got a big thrill when his freshman brother, Eli, threw him a pass to complete a dunk. Dillan Shaw added 22 points. The duo of Simmons and Shaw will cause problems for opponents all season. Shaw is committed to Saint Mary’s.

Dunk No. 5 for Tae Simmons.

Santa Margarita 81, Oakwood 54: Drew Anderson scored 20 points, Kaiden Bailey had 17 points and Dallas Washington had 16 points in an opening win at the Valley Christian tournament.

Crenshaw 55, Edgewood 40: Jaelen Washington finished with 21 points and Jaylen Curtis had 20 points for Crenshaw.

Jason Crowe Sr. returned to his alma mater as Inglewood head coach to win in his debut. (Nick Koza)

Inglewood 67, Long Beach Cabrillo 61: Jason Crowe Sr. got a victory in his first game as coach for his alma mater. His son, Jason Jr., is still awaiting clearance from the Southern Section after transferring from Lynwood. Several other players are also waiting to be cleared. Danaus Cockrell led Inglewood with 27 points.

Mira Costa 76, Lakewood 47: Eneasi Piuleini finished with 23 points and Luke Hammerschmidt had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Mira Costa.

The @JSerra_Hoops Boys Basketball team opened its season with a 52-48 loss to Ambassador Christian School in a nonleague game on Monday in Huntersville, North Carolina.



The Lions trailed by two points at halftime, and by six at the end of the third quarter, but battled back to…

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 69, L.A. Jordan 25: Douglas Langford Jr., Kayleb Kearse and Saul Anaya each scored 12 points and Jaden Erami added 11 points for the defending Del Rey League champions.

St. Anthony 77, Long Beach Wilson 67: Aman Haynes led St. Anthony with 31 points.

Anaheim Canyon 84, Sunny Hills 45: Brandon Benjamin scored 34 points in his first game back fro the Comanches.

Wiseburn Da Vinci 60, Taft 52: Ahmose Daniels had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Da Vinci.

Edison 79, Rancho Dominguez 63: Jackie Oei led Edison with 21 points.

St. Bernard 92, Eagle Rock 28: St. Bernard alumnus Bernard McCrumby won in his coaching debut.

Oaks Christian 67, San Marcos 57: Isayah Garcia finished with 23 points for Oaks Christian.

Damien 80, Troy 41: Nate Garcia, the 7-foot center, scored 20 points for Damienl

Malibu 75, Magnolia Science Academy 32: Dylan Goosen made 10 threes and finished with 55 points.

Calabasas 67, Valencia 57: Grayson Coleman scored 25 points and had 15 rebounds and Josh Ness made his first four three-point attempts in the first quarter and had 19 points to lead Calabasas. Tristan Cardoso added 18 points.

Girls basketball

Valencia 81, Oxnard 39: Kamilla Basyrova paced the Vikings with 20 points.