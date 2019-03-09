Best Game Ever: Isaiah Thomas had 53 points on a bittersweet night

Isaiah Thomas, all of 5 foot 9, had to prove himself since becoming the final pick of the 2011 NBA draft. He made a splash in Sacramento, which ended up trading him to Phoenix. The Suns had a backlog of point guards, so they traded him to Boston, where he had the best seasons of his pro career. A month before he led the Celtics to a third consecutive trip to the playoffs, tragedy struck his family when his sister, Chyna, was killed in a one-car accident. Less than a month later, Thomas played his best game ever.