Best Game Ever: Isaiah Thomas had 53 points on a bittersweet night

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Isaiah Thomas.
May 2, 2017: Boston 129, Washington 119
53 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals
Isaiah Thomas, all of 5 foot 9, had to prove himself since becoming the final pick of the 2011 NBA draft. He made a splash in Sacramento, which ended up trading him to Phoenix. The Suns had a backlog of point guards, so they traded him to Boston, where he had the best seasons of his pro career. A month before he led the Celtics to a third consecutive trip to the playoffs, tragedy struck his family when his sister, Chyna, was killed in a one-car accident. Less than a month later, Thomas played his best game ever.
“It was the playoffs. You just get in the zone. You feel like everything is going to go in.” The game wasn’t a blur? “Nah. It slows down. Slow motion. It was just a regular game in a lot of ways. I’ve scored 50 before in a game. But this was special because it was my sister’s birthday. Yeah. That’s the one.”