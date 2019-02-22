NBA proposes lowering age of draft eligibility to 18 with players' union

“We presented the pros and cons on going from 19 to 18. In conjunction with that presentation, we discussed a lot about the development of younger players prior to them coming into the professional ranks,” Silver said. “We’ve had several discussions with both the NCAA and USA Basketball about engaging with them, with players beginning roughly at 14 years old, and especially with those elite players who we know statistically have a high likelihood when they’re identified at that age of being top-tier players coming into the league.