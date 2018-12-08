NBA Fastbreak: DeMarcus Cousins works his way back from injury; Carmelo Anthony still in limbo

First-place Denver, who had a massive win in Toronto early this week, is now staring at some real trouble because of a pair of serious injuries that drastically alter their rotation. Forward Paul Millsap, one of the NBA’s most underrated players for years, broke a toe Friday night. Early Saturday, ESPN reported that starting shooting guard Gary Harris will miss a month because of a hip injury. … Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve issue that could be at the bottom of his public shooting woes. Philadelphia’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 is out indefinitely. … Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have made a push to insert Dallas squarely in the playoff hunt, with future Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki almost set to make his season debut.