NBA: Pelicans' Anthony Davis will miss up to two weeks with sprained finger

By Associated Press
Jan 19, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) grimaces after being injured during a game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 16. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.

The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night's 128-112 loss at Portland.

The Pelicans have lost three of four to drop to 21-15, four games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday.

New Orleans next faces Memphis on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip. New Orleans has four games next week and a total of seven during the two weeks Davis could miss.

Etc.

The Brooklyn Nets have put forward/center Kenneth Faried on waivers. Faried was acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Denver Nuggets last summer. Faried averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 9.8 minutes during 12 games this season.

