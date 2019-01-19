NBA: Pelicans' Anthony Davis will miss up to two weeks with sprained finger

The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.
The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night's 128-112 loss at Portland.
The Pelicans have lost three of four to drop to 21-15, four games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday.
New Orleans next faces Memphis on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip. New Orleans has four games next week and a total of seven during the two weeks Davis could miss.
The Brooklyn Nets have put forward/center Kenneth Faried on waivers. Faried was acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Denver Nuggets last summer. Faried averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 9.8 minutes during 12 games this season.