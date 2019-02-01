NBA notes: Carmelo Anthony again a free agent after Bulls waive him

Carmelo Anthony has been waived by the Chicago Bulls, making the 10-time All-Star forward a free agent.
The Bulls acquired Anthony from Houston on Jan. 21 with the intention of trading him before the Feb. 7 deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets and has not played since Nov. 8.
Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him so he could sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, were his fourth franchise in seven months.
Anthony has averaged 24 points in 16 seasons.
Chicago also traded a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft to Oklahoma City for guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash. Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games this season, including one start, and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.
Oklahoma City acquired Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers last July in a three-team trade in which the Thunder also acquired Dennis Schroder.
Nowitzki, Wade added to All-Star game
Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are going to the All-Star Game one more time, added Friday to the player pool by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Wade and Nowitzki will be drafted by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a newly added third round of the Feb. 7 draft for the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte.
James and Antetokounmpo will draft starters first, then choose reserves, and then James will decide if he wants Wade or Nowitzki. Antetokounmpo's team will get the other as its 13th and final player.
Silver says he did it because Wade and Nowitzki “embody the best of the NBA.”
Wade is now a 13-time All-Star and will be retiring at the end of his 16th season. Nowitzki is in his 21st season and has not said if he is retiring or not.