Zion Williamson suing to terminate marketing contract, alleging state law violation

— A person with knowledge of the situation says Goran Dragic has told the Miami Heat that he is exercising his $19.2 million option for next season. Dragic was limited to 36 games for the Heat last season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists — which are also the same averages for his 11-year career with Miami, Phoenix and Houston. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither Dragic nor the team had publicly announced the move.