NBA roundup: Leonard-less Raptors turn back the Pacers

Norman Powell scored a season-high 23 points, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Indiana 121-105 on Sunday night, snapping the Pacers' six-game winning streak in Toronto.
Serge Ibaka scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry had 12 points and eight assists after missing the previous six games because of a sore lower back. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points for Indiana, and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Danny Green scored 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 12 as the Raptors returned from a victory in Milwaukee on Saturday to win their fifth straight at home.
Green matched his season high with five three-pointers and Toronto hit 17 of 33 from long range, one shy of its season best.
It was the fifth time this season the Raptors have faced a team that had won at least five straight games. Toronto is now 3-2 in such encounters, also beating Miami on Dec. 26 and Milwaukee on Saturday.
Washington 116, at Oklahoma City 98: Bradley Beal scored 25 points to help Washington beat Oklahoma City.
Otto Porter had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, Jeff Green scored 16 points and Tomas Satoransky added 15 for the Wizards.
Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and the 116th of his career. Paul George scored 20 points, and Jerami Grant added 17 for the Thunder. The had won three in a row.
Brooklyn 117, at Chicago 100: D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, DeMarre Carroll had 20 and Nets beat the Bulls for a third straight victory.
Jarrett Allen added 19 points and six rebounds to help the Nets improve to 12-3 in their last 15 games, matching their best 15-game stretch since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.
Zach LaVine had 27 points for Chicago, and Bobby Portis scored 17 in 20 minutes off the bench after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle.
at Atlanta 106, Miami 82: Trae Young scored 19 points, John Collins had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the Hawks beat the Heat to snap a three-game skid.
Young received a big compliment when the game ended, as 12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade, who is retiring after the season, took his jersey off at halfcourt and made a swap with the Atlanta rookie. Derrick Jones Jr. led Miami with 14 points.
Charlotte 119, at Phoenix 113: Kemba Walker scored 18 of his 29 points in the final 4 1/2 minutes — including a halfcourt heave when he was trying to run out the clock — and the Hornets pulled away late to hand the Suns their sixth straight loss.
Tony Parker added 20 points, and Willy Hernangomez and Marvin Williams 16 for the Hornets.
T.J. Warren had 23 points, Josh Jackson 22 and Deandre Ayton 19 for Phoenix. Jamal Crawford scored 16. The Suns' Devin Booker left the game because of back spasms during the second quarter and did not return.