NBA roundup: 76ers rout Wolves 149-107 in 1st meeting since Butler trade

Indiana got off to a hot start thanks to Bogdanovic, who scored the Pacers' first 10 points. The Pacers doubled the Suns' total in the first quarter, leading 38-19 at the end of the period. Indiana limited Devin Booker to eight points in 26 minutes. Rookie Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points off the bench.