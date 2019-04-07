NBA roundup: Heat's playoff hopes fade with loss to Raptors

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Miami 117-109 in overtime on Sunday, further denting the Heat's fading playoff hopes.
Norman Powell matched his season high with 23 points, Danny Green scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and OG Anunoby had 12 as Toronto won its fourth straight over the Heat.
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points and James Johnson had 18 for the Heat, who have lost a season-high four straight.
Miami could have guaranteed a postseason berth by winning its final three games — the Heat host Philadelphia on Tuesday and close the regular season at Brooklyn the following day. Miami was in position to be eliminated later Sunday if Orlando defeated Boston and Brooklyn beat Indiana.
Dion Waiters scored 17 points, Justise Winslow had 15 and Hassan Whiteside 14.
Miami had the ball in the frontcourt with the score tied 103-103 and 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Official Eric Lewis blew the whistle and the Heat players started running into position, but Dion Waiters hadn't yet been given the ball for the inbounds pass.
Confused, the Heat ended up with a broken play at the buzzer. James Johnson missed a jump shot and Bam Adebayo grabbed the rebound and made a layup, but it came right after the buzzer and didn't count.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the explanation he received from the officials for the early whistle included “nothing that was coherent or makes sense.”
“You blow the whistle when you hand the ball to somebody when they're out of bounds, not before,” Spoelstra said. “That got us moving, into motion, before that. The it was just sideways from there.
“It's very disappointing that that play was allowed to continue,” he said. “From our vantage point, that was a botched play. You just set it again. That happens a million times during the course of an NBA season.”
Wade, who was supposed to receive the inbounds pass, ended up not touching the ball on Miami's final possession in the fourth quarter.
“All I know is by the time turned to get it back court, Dion still had the ball,” Wade said. “It definitely took us out of what we wanted to do.”
