Slow start suggests defense-first Jazz might be a bad fit in modern NBA

“It’s kind of tough. And I don’t think it’s just us,” Utah forward Derrick Favors told the Times. “I think there are a couple of teams in the league that still need to adjust to it. But you just have to evolve with it and find a way to play through it. We definitely have to evolve with the league and we definitely have to put points up on the board. But we still have to keep the defensive identity we had. We have to find that balance.”