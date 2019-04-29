Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Outlook: A very evenly matched series between two teams that pundits probably haven’t fully appreciated this season. Jokic’s first playoff series was a massive success, his Game 7 triple-double an exclamation point. He’ll be trouble for Enes Kanter (questionable with a separated shoulder) and the Portland frontcourt. But Lillard and CJ McCollum are big problems for defenses, and if the Trail Blazers can get contributions from their role players, they’re tough to beat. Same goes for Denver when guard Jamal Murray gets going, though Portland has defended him well this season (39.1 FG%, 30.8 3FG%) in the three games he played.